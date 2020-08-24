Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Tribunal, 'Video Hearing Guidance for Participants in Mental Health Tribunals' (24/8/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Video Hearing Guidance for Participants in Mental Health Tribunals |Author=Mental Health Tribunal; Johnston, Sarah |Date=2020/08/24 |URL=https://www.judiciar...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 20:44, 19 September 2020
MHT video hearing guidance This document contains the following headings: (1) To connect; (2) The hearing; (3) At the end of the hearing; (4) The written decision.