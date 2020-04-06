Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Tribunal, 'Video Conference Hearings' (6/4/20)"
MHT video hearings From 13/4/20 all cases will be listed as video hearings using the Common Video Platform (CVP), instead of telephone hearings. Telephone hearings had taken longer and made communication more difficult, and it is hoped that video hearings will be an improvement.