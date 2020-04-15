Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Tribunal, 'Help for users' (15/4/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Help for users |Author=Mental Health Tribunal |Date=2020/04/15 |URL=https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/14-Apr-20-SHealth-Education-and-Socia...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 16:42, 16 April 2020
MHT guidance for patients This guidance explains that hearings will be heard by a tribunal judge alone by telephone/video, there will be no medical examination, and community hearings will not take place "because of the difficulties we have in organising hearings here everyone can participate" (unless the patient or representative you or your representative explains "why your case must go ahead").