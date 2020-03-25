Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Tribunal, 'Direction for disclosure of medical records to legal representatives in all cases for the duration of the Pilot Practice Direction' (25/3/20)"
Latest revision as of 22:18, 7 April 2020
Owing to the fact that representatives cannot arrange for patients to sign consent forms, this direction requires the responsible authority: (1) to allow immediate access to the patient's medical and nursing notes upon receipt of the CNL1 form containing the representative's name; (2) to email without delay any notes specified by the representative; and (3) to highlight any information in the notes not to be disclosed to the patient (the representative must not disclose this information without further order of the tribunal).
Title: Direction for disclosure of medical records to legal representatives in all cases for the duration of the Pilot Practice Direction
Date: 25/3/20🔍
