Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Review Tribunal Rules 1960"

"These Rules prescribe the procedure to be followed in roceedings before the Menal Health Review Tribunals." Superceded by Mental Health Review Tribunal Rules 1983.
Full text: Legislation.gov.uk
Type: UK Statutory Instrument🔍
Year: 1960🔍
Number: 1139
Subject: Tribunal legislation🔍
In force: 1/11/60
