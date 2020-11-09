Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Act 1983 information leaflets"

2018 The following forms were published in 2018: Department of Health, 'Patient information: s135: Admission of patients removed by police under a court warrant' (12/6/18) — This leaflet is designed to help hospitals and local social services authorities (LSSAs) provide written information to patients who have been detained under MHA 1983 s135.§

Department of Health, 'Patient information: s136: Removal of mentally disordered persons without a warrant' (12/6/18) — This leaflet is designed to help hospitals and local social services authorities (LSSAs) provide written information to patients who have been detained under MHA 1983 s136.§ 2008 On 15/10/08 the Department of Health published updated information leaflets, to be used from 3/11/08. They were then amended to reflect changes made on 1/4/09, namely the introduction of IMHAs and the replacement of the MHAC with the CQC. The leaflet "Your right to complain to the CQC" was revised on 19/10/09. The following leaflets have been archived, so their current status is unknown, and are available here: Mental Health Act 1983 information leaflets on Department of Health website Detention under Part 2 Admission to hospital for assessment - Section 2

Admission to hospital for treatment - Section 3

Nurses' power to detain a person being treated for mental disorder at a hospital

Detention in hospital for assessment in an emergency

Detention of patients already in hospital Sections 135 and 136 ('Place of safety') Admission of mentally disordered persons found in a public place

Admission of patients removed by police under a court warrant Detention under Part 3 Admission to hospital by a hospital order with restrictions

Admission to hospital by a hospital order without restrictions

Admission to hospital by hospital and limitation directions

Interim hospital order

Remand to hospital for assessment

Remand to hospital for treatment

Patients admitted to hospital from the courts - rights to appeal

Transfer to hospital of an unsentenced prisoner (with or without restrictions)

Transfer to hospital with restrictions of a person serving a sentence of imprisonment

Transfer to hospital without restrictions of a person serving a sentence of imprisonment

Patients whose restrictions have come to an end Guardianship Guardianship (Section 7)

Guardianship order (Section 37) Supervised community treatment (SCT) Supervised community treatment for Part 2 patients

Supervised community treatment for Part 3 patients

Recall to hospital of a patient on supervised community treatment

Revocation of community treatment order for treatment under Part 3 of the Mental Health Act

Revocation of community treatment order for treatment under Section 3 of the Mental Health Act Miscellaneous Electro-convulsive therapy for patients detained in hospital

Your right to complain to the [Care Quality Commission]

Your nearest relative under the Mental Health Act 1983



2008 On 29/10/08 the Welsh Assembly Government published separate information leaflets, which are now available here: NHS Wales: Patient Information Leaflets† 1 - Section 2

2 - Section 3

3 - Section 4

4 - Section 5(2)

5 - Section 5(4)

6 - Section 7

7 - Section 17A SCT

8 - Section 17E

9 - Section 20

10 - Section 35

11 - Section 36

12 - Section 37 hospital by Court Order

13 - Section 37 Guardianship by Court Order

14 - Section 37&41 Admission to Hospital by a Crown Court Order

15 - Section 37&41 Recall from CD

16 - Section 38

17 - Section 45A

18 - Section 47

19 - Section 47

20 - Section 48

21 - Section 135

22 - Section 136

23 - Patients Admitted to hospital from the Courts