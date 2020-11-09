Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Act 1983 information leaflets"
The following forms were published in 2018:
The following forms were published in 2018:
*{{pagesummary|Department of Health, 'Patient information: s136: Removal of mentally disordered persons without a warrant' (12/6/18)}}
*{{pagesummary|Department of Health, 'Patient information: s136: Removal of mentally disordered persons without a warrant' (12/6/18)}}
'''Detention under Part 2'''
'''Detention under Part 2'''
* Your nearest relative under the Mental Health Act 1983
* Your nearest relative under the Mental Health Act 1983
On 29/10/08 the Welsh Assembly Government published separate information leaflets.
|−
* 1 - Section 2
* 1 - Section 2
* 2 - Section 3
* 2 - Section 3
* 22 - Section 136
* 22 - Section 136
* 23 - Patients Admitted to hospital from the Courts
* 23 - Patients Admitted to hospital from the Courts
As usual now, there are separate documents for use in England and in Wales. See also: Foreign-language information leaflets.
The following forms were published in 2018:
2008
On 15/10/08 the Department of Health published updated information leaflets, to be used from 3/11/08. They were then amended to reflect changes made on 1/4/09, namely the introduction of IMHAs and the replacement of the MHAC with the CQC. The leaflet "Your right to complain to the CQC" was revised on 19/10/09. The following leaflets have been archived, so their current status is unknown, and are available here: Mental Health Act 1983 information leaflets on Department of Health website
Detention under Part 2
Sections 135 and 136 ('Place of safety')
Detention under Part 3
Guardianship
Supervised community treatment (SCT)
Miscellaneous
On 29/10/08 the Welsh Assembly Government published separate information leaflets, which are now available here: NHS Wales: Patient Information Leaflets†