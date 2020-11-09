Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Act 1983 information leaflets"

Digitalpoppy.jpg
Line 11: Line 13:
 
*{{pagesummary|Department of Health, 'Patient information: s136: Removal of mentally disordered persons without a warrant' (12/6/18)}}
 
*{{pagesummary|Department of Health, 'Patient information: s136: Removal of mentally disordered persons without a warrant' (12/6/18)}}
  
'''Detention under Part 2'''
 
'''Detention under Part 2'''
Line 61: Line 63:
 
* Your nearest relative under the Mental Health Act 1983
 
* Your nearest relative under the Mental Health Act 1983
  
+
|}
 
|}

As usual now, there are separate documents for use in England and in Wales. See also: Foreign-language information leaflets.

England Wales

2018

The following forms were published in 2018:

2008

On 15/10/08 the Department of Health published updated information leaflets, to be used from 3/11/08. They were then amended to reflect changes made on 1/4/09, namely the introduction of IMHAs and the replacement of the MHAC with the CQC. The leaflet "Your right to complain to the CQC" was revised on 19/10/09. The following leaflets have been archived, so their current status is unknown, and are available here: Mental Health Act 1983 information leaflets on Department of Health website

Detention under Part 2

  • Admission to hospital for assessment - Section 2
  • Admission to hospital for treatment - Section 3
  • Nurses' power to detain a person being treated for mental disorder at a hospital
  • Detention in hospital for assessment in an emergency
  • Detention of patients already in hospital

Sections 135 and 136 ('Place of safety')

  • Admission of mentally disordered persons found in a public place
  • Admission of patients removed by police under a court warrant

Detention under Part 3

  • Admission to hospital by a hospital order with restrictions
  • Admission to hospital by a hospital order without restrictions
  • Admission to hospital by hospital and limitation directions
  • Interim hospital order
  • Remand to hospital for assessment
  • Remand to hospital for treatment
  • Patients admitted to hospital from the courts - rights to appeal
  • Transfer to hospital of an unsentenced prisoner (with or without restrictions)
  • Transfer to hospital with restrictions of a person serving a sentence of imprisonment
  • Transfer to hospital without restrictions of a person serving a sentence of imprisonment
  • Patients whose restrictions have come to an end

Guardianship

  • Guardianship (Section 7)
  • Guardianship order (Section 37)

Supervised community treatment (SCT)

  • Supervised community treatment for Part 2 patients
  • Supervised community treatment for Part 3 patients
  • Recall to hospital of a patient on supervised community treatment
  • Revocation of community treatment order for treatment under Part 3 of the Mental Health Act
  • Revocation of community treatment order for treatment under Section 3 of the Mental Health Act

Miscellaneous

  • Electro-convulsive therapy for patients detained in hospital
  • Your right to complain to the [Care Quality Commission]
  • Your nearest relative under the Mental Health Act 1983

2008

On 29/10/08 the Welsh Assembly Government published separate information leaflets, which are now available here: NHS Wales: Patient Information Leaflets

  • 1 - Section 2
  • 2 - Section 3
  • 3 - Section 4
  • 4 - Section 5(2)
  • 5 - Section 5(4)
  • 6 - Section 7
  • 7 - Section 17A SCT
  • 8 - Section 17E
  • 9 - Section 20
  • 10 - Section 35
  • 11 - Section 36
  • 12 - Section 37 hospital by Court Order
  • 13 - Section 37 Guardianship by Court Order
  • 14 - Section 37&41 Admission to Hospital by a Crown Court Order
  • 15 - Section 37&41 Recall from CD
  • 16 - Section 38
  • 17 - Section 45A
  • 18 - Section 47
  • 19 - Section 47
  • 20 - Section 48
  • 21 - Section 135
  • 22 - Section 136
  • 23 - Patients Admitted to hospital from the Courts
