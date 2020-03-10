Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Act 1983"

* [[Larry Gostin et al (eds), Principles of Mental Health Law and Policy (Oxford 2010)]]

The text of the Mental Health Act 1983 on this site shows the law as amended by the Mental Health Act 2007 and other legislation; some pending amendments are also indicated. See also: (1) Overview of the MHA 1983, for a summary of the main provisions of the 1983 Act; (2) Category:Changes made by MHA 2007; (3) Independent Review of the Mental Health Act 1983 by Simon Wessely (2018).

Part I: Application of Act

MHA 1983 s1 - Application of Act: "mental disorder"

Part II: Compulsory Admission to Hospital and Guardianship

Procedure for hospital admission

MHA 1983 s2* - Admission for assessment

MHA 1983 s3* - Admission for treatment

MHA 1983 s4* - Admission for assessment in cases of emergency

MHA 1983 s5* - Application in respect of patient already in hospital

MHA 1983 s6 - Effect of application for admission





Guardianship

MHA 1983 s7 - Application for guardianship

MHA 1983 s8 - Effect of guardianship applications, etc.

MHA 1983 s9 - Regulations as to guardianship

MHA 1983 s10 - Transfer of guardianship in case of death, incapacity, etc., of the guardian





General provisions as to applications and recommendations

MHA 1983 s11 - General provisions as to applications

MHA 1983 s12 - General provisions as to medical recommendations

MHA 1983 s12A - Conflicts of interest

MHA 1983 s13 - [Duty of approved mental health professionals to make applications for admission or guardianship][1]

MHA 1983 s14 - Social reports

MHA 1983 s15 - Rectification of applications and recommendations





Position of patients subject to detention or guardianship

MHA 1983 s16 - Reclassification of patients [repealed][1]

MHA 1983 s17* - Leave of absence from hospital

MHA 1983 s17A - Community treatment orders

MHA 1983 s17B - Conditions

MHA 1983 s17C - Duration of community treatment order

MHA 1983 s17D - Effect of community treatment order

MHA 1983 s17E - Power to recall to hospital

MHA 1983 s17F - Powers in respect of recalled patients

MHA 1983 s17G - Effect of revoking community treatment order

MHA 1983 s18 - Return and readmission of patients absent without leave

MHA 1983 s19* - Regulations as to transfer of patients

MHA 1983 s19A - Regulations as to assignment of responsibility for community patients





[Duration of authority and discharge][1]

MHA 1983 s20* - Duration of authority

MHA 1983 s20A - Community treatment period

MHA 1983 s20B - Effect of expiry of community treatment order

MHA 1983 s21 - Special provisions as to patients absent without leave

MHA 1983 s21A - Patients who are taken into custody or return within 28 days

MHA 1983 s21B - Patients who are taken into custody or return after more than 28 days

MHA 1983 s22 - Special provisions as to patients sentenced to imprisonment, etc.

MHA 1983 s23* - Discharge of patients

MHA 1983 s24 - Visiting and examination of patients

MHA 1983 s25* - restrictions on discharge by nearest relative





After-care under supervision

MHA 1983 s25A, s25B, s25C, s25D, s25E, s25F, s25G, s25H, s25I, s25J - [repealed][1]





Functions of relatives of patients

MHA 1983 s26* - Definition of "relative" and "nearest relative"

MHA 1983 s27 - Children and young persons in care

MHA 1983 s28 - Nearest relative of minor under guardianship, etc.

MHA 1983 s29* - Appointment by court of acting nearest relative

MHA 1983 s30 - Discharge and variation of orders under s29





Supplemental

MHA 1983 s31 - Procedure on applications to county court

MHA 1983 s32 - Regulations for purposes of Part II

MHA 1983 s33 - Special provisions as to wards of court

MHA 1983 s34 - Interpretation of Part II

Part III: Patients Concerned in Criminal Proceedings or under Sentence

Remands to hospital

MHA 1983 s35 - Remand to hospital for report on accused's mental condition

MHA 1983 s36 - Remand of accused person to hospital for treatment





Hospital and guardianship orders

MHA 1983 s37* - Powers of courts to order hospital admission or guardianship

MHA 1983 s38* - Interim hospital orders

MHA 1983 s39 - Information as to hospitals

MHA 1983 s39A - Information to facilitate guardianship orders

MHA 1983 s40 - Effect of hospital orders, guardianship orders and interim hospital orders





Restriction orders

MHA 1983 s41* - Power of higher courts to restrict discharge from hospital

MHA 1983 s42 - Powers of Secretary of State in respect of patients subject to restriction orders

MHA 1983 s43 - Power of magistrates' courts to commit for restriction order

MHA 1983 s44 - Committal to hospital under s43

MHA 1983 s45 - Appeals from magistrates' courts





Hospital and limitation Directions

MHA 1983 s45A - Power of higher courts to direct hospital admission

MHA 1983 s45B - Effect of hospital and limitation directions





Detention during Her Majesty's pleasure

MHA 1983 s46 - Persons ordered to be kept in custody during Her Majesty's pleasure [repealed]





Transfer to hospital of prisoners, etc.

MHA 1983 s47* - Removal to hospital of persons serving sentences of imprisonment, etc.

MHA 1983 s48* - Removal to hospital of other prisoners

MHA 1983 s49* - Restriction on discharge of prisoners removed to hospital

MHA 1983 s50 - Further provisions as to prisoners under sentence

MHA 1983 s51 - Further provisions as to detained persons

MHA 1983 s52 - Further provisions as to persons remanded by magistrates' courts

MHA 1983 s53 - Further provisions as to civil prisoners and persons detained under the [Immigration Acts][2]





Supplemental

MHA 1983 s54 - Requirements as to medical evidence

MHA 1983 s54A - Reduction of period for making hospital orders

MHA 1983 s55 - Interpretation of Part III





Part IV: Consent to Treatment

MHA 1983 s56* - Patients to whom Part IV applies

MHA 1983 s57 - Treatment requiring consent and a second opinion

MHA 1983 s58* - Treatment requiring consent or a second opinion

MHA 1983 s58A - Electro-convulsive therapy, etc.

MHA 1983 s59 - Plans of treatment

MHA 1983 s60 - Withdrawal of consent

MHA 1983 s61 - Review of treatment

MHA 1983 s62 - Urgent treatment

MHA 1983 s62A - Treatment on recall of community patient or revocation of order

MHA 1983 s63 - Treatment not requiring consent

MHA 1983 s64 - Supplementary provisions for Part IV





Part 4A: Treatment of Community Patients Not Recalled to Hospital

MHA 1983 s64A - Meaning of "relevant treatment"

MHA 1983 s64B - Adult community patients

MHA 1983 s64C - Section 64B: supplemental

MHA 1983 s64D - Adult community patients lacking capacity

MHA 1983 s64E - Child community patients

MHA 1983 s64F - Child community patients lacking competence

MHA 1983 s64G - Emergency treatment for patients lacking capacity or competence

MHA 1983 s64H - Certificates: supplementary provisions

MHA 1983 s64I - Liability for negligence

MHA 1983 s64J - Factors to be considered in determining whether patient objects to treatment

MHA 1983 s64K - Interpretation of Part 4A





Part V: Mental Health Review Tribunals

Constitution etc

MHA 1983 s65 - Mental Health Review [Tribunal for Wales][3]





Applications and references concerning Part II patients

MHA 1983 s66* - Applications to tribunals

MHA 1983 s67 - References to tribunals by Secretary of State concerning Part II patients

MHA 1983 s68 - Duty of managers of hospitals to refer cases to tribunal

MHA 1983 s68A - Power to reduce periods under section 68





Applications and references concerning Part III patients

MHA 1983 s69* - Applications to tribunals concerning patients subject to hospital and guardianship orders

MHA 1983 s70* - Applications to tribunals concerning restricted patients

MHA 1983 s71 - References by Secretary of State concerning restricted patients





Discharge of patients

MHA 1983 s72* - Powers of tribunals

MHA 1983 s73* - Power to discharge restricted patients

MHA 1983 s74* - Restricted patients subject to restriction directions

MHA 1983 s75* - Applications and references concerning conditionally discharged restricted patients





General

MHA 1983 s76 - Visiting and examination of patients

MHA 1983 s77 - General provisions concerning tribunal applications

MHA 1983 s78 - Procedure of [Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales][3]

MHA 1983 s78A - Appeal from the Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales to the Upper Tribunal

MHA 1983 s79 - Interpretation of Part V

Part VI: Removal and Return of Patients within UK etc

[Removal to and from Scotland][1]

MHA 1983 s80 - Removal of patients to Scotland

MHA 1983 s80ZA - Transfer of responsibility for community patients to Scotland

MHA 1983 s80A - [Transfer of responsibility for conditionally discharged patients to Scotland][1]

MHA 1983 s80B - Removal of detained patients from Scotland

MHA 1983 s80C - Removal of patients subject to compulsion in the community from Scotland

MHA 1983 s80D - Transfer of conditionally discharged patients from Scotland





Removal to and from Northern Ireland

MHA 1983 s81 - Removal of patients to Northern Ireland

MHA 1983 s81ZA - Removal of community patients to Northern Ireland

MHA 1983 s81A - Transfer of responsibility for patients to Northern Ireland

MHA 1983 s82 - Removal to England and Wales of patients from Northern Ireland

MHA 1983 s82A - [Transfer of responsibility for conditionally discharged patients to England and Wales from Northern Ireland]





Removal to and from Channel Islands and Isle of Man

MHA 1983 s83 - Removal of patients to Channel Islands or Isle of Man

MHA 1983 s83ZA - Removal or transfer of community patients to Channel Islands or Isle of Man

MHA 1983 s83A - [Transfer of responsibility for conditionally discharged patients to Channel Islands or Isle of Man][1]

MHA 1983 s84 - Removal to England and Wales of offenders found insane in Channel Islands and Isle of Man

MHA 1983 s85 - Patients removed from Channel Islands or Isle of Man

MHA 1983 s85ZA - Responsibility for community patients transferred from Channel Islands or Isle of Man

MHA 1983 s85A - [Responsibility for conditionally discharged patients transferred from Channel Islands or Isle of Man][1]





Removal of aliens

MHA 1983 s86 - Removal of alien patients





Return of patients absent without leave

MHA 1983 s87 - Patients absent from hospitals in Northern Ireland

MHA 1983 s88 - Patients absent from hospitals in England and Wales

MHA 1983 s89 - Patients absent from hospitals in the Channel Islands or Isle of Man





General

MHA 1983 s90 - Regulations for purposes of Part VI

MHA 1983 s91 - General provisions as to patients removed from England and Wales

MHA 1983 s92 - Interpretation of Part VI

Part VII: Management of Property and Affairs of Patients

s93 - s113 - [repealed][4]





Part VIII: Miscellaneous Functions of Local Authorities and the Secretary of State

[Approved mental health professionals][1]

MHA 1983 s114 - [Approval by local social services authority][1]

MHA 1983 s114A - Approval of courses etc for approved mental health professionals

MHA 1983 s115 - Powers of entry and inspection





Visiting patients

MHA 1983 s116 - Welfare of certain hospital patients





After-care

MHA 1983 s117* - After-care





Functions of the Secretary of State

MHA 1983 s118 - Code of practice

MHA 1983 s119 - Practitioners approved for the purposes of Part IV and s118

MHA 1983 s120 - General protection of detained patients

MHA 1983 s120A - Investigation reports

MHA 1983 s120B - Action statements

MHA 1983 s120C - Provision of information

MHA 1983 s120D - Annual reports

MHA 1983 s121 - Mental Health Act Commission [repealed]

MHA 1983 s122 - Provision of pocket money for in-patients in hospital

MHA 1983 s123 - Transfers to and from special hospitals

MHA 1983 s124 - Default powers of Secretary of State

MHA 1983 s125 - Inquiries





Part IX: Offences

MHA 1983 s126 - Forgery, false statements, etc

MHA 1983 s127 - Ill-treatment of patients

MHA 1983 s128 - Assisting patients to absent themselves without leave, etc

MHA 1983 s129 - Obstruction

MHA 1983 s130 - Prosecutions by local authorities





Part X: Miscellaneous and Supplementary

Miscellaneous provisions

MHA 1983 s130A - Independent mental health advocates

MHA 1983 s130B - Arrangements under section 130A

MHA 1983 s130C - Section 130A: supplemental

MHA 1983 s130D - Duty to give information about independent mental health advocates

MHA 1983 s131 - Informal admission of patients

MHA 1983 s131A - Accommodation, etc. for children

MHA 1983 s132 - Duty of managers of hospital to give information to detained patients

MHA 1983 s132A - Duty of managers of hospitals to give information to community patients

MHA 1983 s133 - Duty of managers of hospitals to inform nearest relative of discharge

MHA 1983 s134 - Correspondence of patients

MHA 1983 s135* - Warrant to search for and remove patients

MHA 1983 s136* - [Removal etc of mentally disordered persons without a warrant][5]

MHA 1983 s136A - Use of police stations as places of safety[5]

MHA 1983 s136B - Extension of detention[5]

MHA 1983 s136C - Protective searches[5]

MHA 1983 s137 - Provisions as to custody, conveyance and detention

MHA 1983 s138 - Retaking of patients escaping from custody

MHA 1983 s139 - Protection for acts done in pursuance of this Act

MHA 1983 s140 - [Notification of hospitals having arrangements for special cases][1]

MHA 1983 s141 - Members of Parliament suffering from mental illness

MHA 1983 s142 - Pay, pensions, etc, of mentally disordered persons [repealed]

MHA 1983 s142A - Regulations as to approvals in relation to England and Wales

MHA 1983 s142B - Delegation of powers of managers of NHS foundation trusts





Supplemental

MHA 1983 s143 - General provisions as to regulations, orders and rules

MHA 1983 s144 - Power to amend local Acts

MHA 1983 s145 - Interpretation

MHA 1983 s146 - Application to Scotland

MHA 1983 s147 - Application to Northern Ireland

MHA 1983 s148 - Consequential and transitional provisions and repeals

MHA 1983 s149 - Short title, commencement and application to Scilly Isles

Schedules

MHA 1983 sched 1 - Application of certain provisions to patients subject to hospital and guardianship orders

MHA 1983 sched 2 - Mental Health Review [Tribunal for Wales][3]

MHA 1983 sched 3 - Enactments disapplied in respect of persons within jurisdiction under Part VII

MHA 1983 sched 4 - Consequential amendments (not scanned)

MHA 1983 sched 5 - Transitional and saving provisions

MHA 1983 sched 6 - Repeals (not scanned)

Amendments etc

*Some of the most commonly-seen sections are marked with asterisks.