Difference between revisions of "Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) Regulations 2008"

Resources
[http://www.dh.gov.uk/en/Healthcare/NationalServiceFrameworks/Mentalhealth/DH_077359?IdcService=GET_FILE&dID=150477&Rendition=Web Summary of changes from current regulations on DH website] Updated version, published 16/10/07
These Regulations apply to England only and supersede the Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Consent to Treatment) Regulations 1983 on 3/11/08. They have been amended by the Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2008, which will come into force immediately after the main Regulations, and  by the Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2012 which came into force on 1/6/12. There may have been intervening amendments, but the latest amendments at the time of writing will be by Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 with effect from 1/12/20.
Summary of changes from current regulations on DH website Updated version, published 16/10/07
  
 
[http://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2008/1184/contents/made Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) Regulations 2008 on UK Legislation website]
 
[http://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2008/1184/contents/made Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) Regulations 2008 on UK Legislation website]
 
These Regulations apply to England only and supersede the Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Consent to Treatment) Regulations 1983 on 3/11/08. They have been amended by the Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2008, which will come into force immediately after the main Regulations, and by the Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2012 which came into force on 1/6/12. There may have been intervening amendments, but the latest amendments at the time of writing will be by Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 with effect from 1/12/20.

External links

Summary of changes from current regulations on DH website Updated version, published 16/10/07

Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) Regulations 2008 on UK Legislation website

Full text: Legislation.gov.uk

