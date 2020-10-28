Difference between revisions of "Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) Regulations 2008"

These Regulations apply to England only and supersede the [[Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Consent to Treatment) Regulations 1983]] on 3/11/08. They have been amended by the [[Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2008]], which will come into force immediately after the main Regulations, and by the [[Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2012]] which came into force on 1/6/12.

+