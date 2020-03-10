Difference between revisions of "Mental Capacity Act 2005"
Latest revision as of 21:56, 10 March 2020
Mental Capacity Act 2005
(as amended)
Law as at 1/5/09
Part I contents: 1, 2, 3, 4, 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 21A, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 39A, 39B, 39C, 39D, 39E, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44
Without commentary: Plain text, Legislation.gov.uk
The Mental Capacity Act has been fully in force since 1/10/07 (see Mental Capacity Act 2005 in-force dates for details). It was amended by the Mental Health Act 2007 by the introduction of the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards; these amendments came into force on 1/4/09 (see Bournewood gap bridged by Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards inserted into MCA 2005).
Contents
See also
Part 1: Persons Who Lack Capacity
MCA 2005 s1 - The principles
MCA 2005 s2 - People who lack capacity
MCA 2005 s3 - Inability to make decisions
MCA 2005 s4 - Best interests
MCA 2005 s4A - Restriction on deprivation of liberty [to be inserted by Mental Health Act 2007]
MCA 2005 s4B - Deprivation of liberty necessary for life-sustaining treatment etc [to be inserted by Mental Health Act 2007]
MCA 2005 s5 - Acts in connection with care or treatment
MCA 2005 s6 - Section 5 acts: limitations
MCA 2005 s7 - Payment for necessary goods and services
MCA 2005 s8 - Expenditure
MCA 2005 s9 - Lasting powers of attorney
MCA 2005 s10 - Appointment of donees
MCA 2005 s11 - Lasting powers of attorney: restrictions
MCA 2005 s12 - Scope of lasting powers of attorney: gifts
MCA 2005 s13 - Revocation of lasting powers of attorney etc.
MCA 2005 s14 - Protection of donee and others if no power created or power revoked
MCA 2005 s15 - Power to make declarations
MCA 2005 s16 - Powers to make decisions and appoint deputies: general
MCA 2005 s16A - Section 16 powers: Mental Health Act patients etc [to be inserted by Mental Health Act 2007]
MCA 2005 s17 - Section 16 powers: personal welfare
MCA 2005 s18 - Section 16 powers: property and affairs
MCA 2005 s19 - Appointment of deputies
MCA 2005 s20 - Restrictions on deputies
MCA 2005 s21 - Transfer of proceedings relating to people under 18
MCA 2005 s21A - Powers of the court in relation to Schedule A1
MCA 2005 s22 - Powers of court in relation to validity of lasting powers of attorney
MCA 2005 s23 - Powers of court in relation to operation of lasting powers of attorney
MCA 2005 s24 - Advance decisions to refuse treatment: general
MCA 2005 s25 - Validity and applicability of advance decisions
MCA 2005 s26 - Effect of advance decisions
MCA 2005 s27 - Family relationships etc.
MCA 2005 s28 - Mental Health Act matters
MCA 2005 s29 - Voting rights
MCA 2005 s30 - Research
MCA 2005 s31 - Requirements for approval
MCA 2005 s32 - Consulting carers etc.
MCA 2005 s33 - Additional safeguards
MCA 2005 s34 - Loss of capacity during research project
MCA 2005 s35 - Appointment of independent mental capacity advocates
MCA 2005 s36 - Functions of independent mental capacity advocates
MCA 2005 s37 - Provision of serious medical treatment by NHS body
MCA 2005 s38 - Provision of accommodation by NHS body
MCA 2005 s39 - Provision of accommodation by local authority
MCA 2005 s39A - Person becomes subject to Schedule A1
MCA 2005 s39B - Section 39A: supplementary provision
MCA 2005 s39C - Person unrepresented whilst subject to Schedule A1
MCA 2005 s39D - Person subject to Schedule A1 without paid representative
MCA 2005 s39E - Limitation on duty to instruct advocate under s39D
MCA 2005 s40 - Exceptions
MCA 2005 s41 - Power to adjust role of independent mental capacity advocate
MCA 2005 s42 - Codes of practice
MCA 2005 s43 - Codes of practice: procedure
MCA 2005 s44 - Ill-treatment or neglect
Part 2: The Court of Protection and the Public Guardian
MCA 2005 s45 - The Court of Protection
MCA 2005 s46 - The judges of the Court of Protection
MCA 2005 s47 - General powers and effect of orders etc.
MCA 2005 s48 - Interim orders and directions
MCA 2005 s49 - Power to call for reports
MCA 2005 s50 - Applications to the Court of Protection
MCA 2005 s51 - Court of Protection Rules
MCA 2005 s52 - Practice directions
MCA 2005 s53 - Rights of appeal
MCA 2005 s54 - Fees
MCA 2005 s55 - Costs
MCA 2005 s56 - Fees and costs: supplementary
MCA 2005 s57 - The Public Guardian
MCA 2005 s58 - Functions of the Public Guardian
MCA 2005 s59 - Public Guardian Board
MCA 2005 s60 - Annual report
MCA 2005 s61 - Court of Protection Visitors
Part 3: Miscellaneous and General
MCA 2005 s62 - Scope of the Act
MCA 2005 s63 - International protection of adults
MCA 2005 s64 - Interpretation
MCA 2005 s65 - Rules, regulations and orders
MCA 2005 s66 - Existing receivers and enduring powers of attorney etc.
MCA 2005 s67 - Minor and consequential amendments and repeals
MCA 2005 s68 - Commencement and extent
MCA 2005 s69 - Short title
Schedules
MCA 2005 sch A1 - Hospital and care home residents: deprivation of liberty
MCA 2005 sch 1 - Lasting powers of attorney: formalities
- MCA 2005 sch 1 pt 1 - Making instruments
- MCA 2005 sch 1 pt 2 - Registration
- MCA 2005 sch 1 pt 3 - Cancellation of registration and notification of severance
- MCA 2005 sch 1 pt 4 - Records of alterations in registered powers
- MCA 2005 sch 2 - Property and affairs: supplementary provisions
MCA 2005 sch 1A - Persons ineligible to be deprived of liberty by this Act
MCA 2005 sch 3 - International protection of adults
- MCA 2005 sch 3 pt 1 - Preliminary
- MCA 2005 sch 3 pt 2 - Jurisdiction of competent authority
- MCA 2005 sch 3 pt 3 - Applicable law
- MCA 2005 sch 3 pt 4 - Recognition and enforcement
- MCA 2005 sch 3 pt 5 - Co-operation
- MCA 2005 sch 3 pt 6 - General
MCA 2005 sch 4 - Provisions applying to existing enduring powers of attorney
- MCA 2005 sch 4 pt 1 - Enduring powers of attorney
- MCA 2005 sch 4 pt 2 - Action on actual or impending incapacity of donor
- MCA 2005 sch 4 pt 3 - Notification prior to registration
- MCA 2005 sch 4 pt 4 - Registration
- MCA 2005 sch 4 pt 5 - Legal position after registration
- MCA 2005 sch 4 pt 6 - Protection of attorney and third parties
- MCA 2005 sch 4 pt 7 - Joint and joint and several attorneys
- MCA 2005 sch 4 pt 8 - Interpretation
MCA 2005 sch 5 - Transitional provisions and savings
- MCA 2005 sch 5 pt 1 - Repeal of Part 7 of the Mental Health Act 1983
- MCA 2005 sch 5 pt 2 - Repeal of the Enduring Powers of Attorney Act 1985
MCA 2005 sch 6 - Minor and consequential amendments
MCA 2005 sch 7 - Repeals
Explanatory Note
Mental Capacity Act 2005 Explanatory Notes
Effect on MHA 1983
Schedule 7 repeals MHA 1983 Part VII, and partially repeal s139, s145, s146, s147, sched 4 and sched 5 MHA 1983, from 1/10/07: Mental Capacity Act 2005 (Commencement No.2) Order 2007.