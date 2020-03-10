Difference between revisions of "Mental Capacity Act 2005"

*[[Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)]]

The Mental Capacity Act has been fully in force since 1/10/07 (see Mental Capacity Act 2005 in-force dates for details). It was amended by the Mental Health Act 2007 by the introduction of the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards; these amendments came into force on 1/4/09 (see Bournewood gap bridged by Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards inserted into MCA 2005).

See also

Part 1: Persons Who Lack Capacity

The principles

MCA 2005 s1 - The principles





Preliminary

MCA 2005 s2 - People who lack capacity

MCA 2005 s3 - Inability to make decisions

MCA 2005 s4 - Best interests

MCA 2005 s4A - Restriction on deprivation of liberty [to be inserted by Mental Health Act 2007]

MCA 2005 s4B - Deprivation of liberty necessary for life-sustaining treatment etc [to be inserted by Mental Health Act 2007]

MCA 2005 s5 - Acts in connection with care or treatment

MCA 2005 s6 - Section 5 acts: limitations

MCA 2005 s7 - Payment for necessary goods and services

MCA 2005 s8 - Expenditure





Lasting powers of attorney

MCA 2005 s9 - Lasting powers of attorney

MCA 2005 s10 - Appointment of donees

MCA 2005 s11 - Lasting powers of attorney: restrictions

MCA 2005 s12 - Scope of lasting powers of attorney: gifts

MCA 2005 s13 - Revocation of lasting powers of attorney etc.

MCA 2005 s14 - Protection of donee and others if no power created or power revoked





General powers of the court and appointment of deputies

MCA 2005 s15 - Power to make declarations

MCA 2005 s16 - Powers to make decisions and appoint deputies: general

MCA 2005 s16A - Section 16 powers: Mental Health Act patients etc [to be inserted by Mental Health Act 2007]

MCA 2005 s17 - Section 16 powers: personal welfare

MCA 2005 s18 - Section 16 powers: property and affairs

MCA 2005 s19 - Appointment of deputies

MCA 2005 s20 - Restrictions on deputies

MCA 2005 s21 - Transfer of proceedings relating to people under 18

MCA 2005 s21A - Powers of the court in relation to Schedule A1

Powers of the court in relation to lasting powers of attorney

MCA 2005 s22 - Powers of court in relation to validity of lasting powers of attorney

MCA 2005 s23 - Powers of court in relation to operation of lasting powers of attorney





Advance decisions to refuse treatment

MCA 2005 s24 - Advance decisions to refuse treatment: general

MCA 2005 s25 - Validity and applicability of advance decisions

MCA 2005 s26 - Effect of advance decisions





Excluded decisions

MCA 2005 s27 - Family relationships etc.

MCA 2005 s28 - Mental Health Act matters

MCA 2005 s29 - Voting rights





Research

MCA 2005 s30 - Research

MCA 2005 s31 - Requirements for approval

MCA 2005 s32 - Consulting carers etc.

MCA 2005 s33 - Additional safeguards

MCA 2005 s34 - Loss of capacity during research project





Independent mental capacity advocate service

MCA 2005 s35 - Appointment of independent mental capacity advocates

MCA 2005 s36 - Functions of independent mental capacity advocates

MCA 2005 s37 - Provision of serious medical treatment by NHS body

MCA 2005 s38 - Provision of accommodation by NHS body

MCA 2005 s39 - Provision of accommodation by local authority

MCA 2005 s39A - Person becomes subject to Schedule A1

MCA 2005 s39B - Section 39A: supplementary provision

MCA 2005 s39C - Person unrepresented whilst subject to Schedule A1

MCA 2005 s39D - Person subject to Schedule A1 without paid representative

MCA 2005 s39E - Limitation on duty to instruct advocate under s39D

MCA 2005 s40 - Exceptions

MCA 2005 s41 - Power to adjust role of independent mental capacity advocate





Miscellaneous and supplementary

MCA 2005 s42 - Codes of practice

MCA 2005 s43 - Codes of practice: procedure

MCA 2005 s44 - Ill-treatment or neglect

Part 2: The Court of Protection and the Public Guardian

The Court of Protection

MCA 2005 s45 - The Court of Protection

MCA 2005 s46 - The judges of the Court of Protection





Supplementary powers

MCA 2005 s47 - General powers and effect of orders etc.

MCA 2005 s48 - Interim orders and directions

MCA 2005 s49 - Power to call for reports





Practice and procedure

MCA 2005 s50 - Applications to the Court of Protection

MCA 2005 s51 - Court of Protection Rules

MCA 2005 s52 - Practice directions

MCA 2005 s53 - Rights of appeal





Fees and costs

MCA 2005 s54 - Fees

MCA 2005 s55 - Costs

MCA 2005 s56 - Fees and costs: supplementary





The Public Guardian

MCA 2005 s57 - The Public Guardian

MCA 2005 s58 - Functions of the Public Guardian

MCA 2005 s59 - Public Guardian Board

MCA 2005 s60 - Annual report





Court of Protection Visitors

MCA 2005 s61 - Court of Protection Visitors





Part 3: Miscellaneous and General

Declaratory provision

MCA 2005 s62 - Scope of the Act

Private international law

MCA 2005 s63 - International protection of adults

General

MCA 2005 s64 - Interpretation

MCA 2005 s65 - Rules, regulations and orders

MCA 2005 s66 - Existing receivers and enduring powers of attorney etc.

MCA 2005 s67 - Minor and consequential amendments and repeals

MCA 2005 s68 - Commencement and extent

MCA 2005 s69 - Short title





Schedules

MCA 2005 sch A1 - Hospital and care home residents: deprivation of liberty

MCA 2005 sch 1 - Lasting powers of attorney: formalities

MCA 2005 sch 1A - Persons ineligible to be deprived of liberty by this Act

MCA 2005 sch 3 - International protection of adults

MCA 2005 sch 4 - Provisions applying to existing enduring powers of attorney

MCA 2005 sch 5 - Transitional provisions and savings

MCA 2005 sch 5 pt 1 - Repeal of Part 7 of the Mental Health Act 1983 MCA 2005 sch 5 pt 2 - Repeal of the Enduring Powers of Attorney Act 1985

MCA 2005 sch 6 - Minor and consequential amendments

MCA 2005 sch 7 - Repeals

Explanatory Note

Mental Capacity Act 2005 Explanatory Notes

Effect on MHA 1983

Schedule 7 repeals MHA 1983 Part VII, and partially repeal s139, s145, s146, s147, sched 4 and sched 5 MHA 1983, from 1/10/07: Mental Capacity Act 2005 (Commencement No.2) Order 2007.