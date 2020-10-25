Difference between revisions of "Sitenotice"
|
(Removing "Last 5" div)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
<p style="font-size:85%">{{seasonal-image}}<br/><span class="plainlinks"><!--text, br-->'''Solicitors!''' The [[CPD scheme]] is up to date with questions from the past year - 12 hours for £60. You could do all 12 hours in this CPD year, or save some until next year.</span></p>
<p style="font-size:85%">{{seasonal-image}}<br/><span class="plainlinks"><!--text, br-->'''Solicitors!''' The [[CPD scheme]] is up to date with questions from the past year - 12 hours for £60. You could do all 12 hours in this CPD year, or save some until next year.</span></p>
|−
__NOCACHE__
__NOCACHE__
Latest revision as of 09:57, 25 October 2020
Solicitors! The CPD scheme is up to date with questions from the past year - 12 hours for £60. You could do all 12 hours in this CPD year, or save some until next year.