Difference between revisions of "Sitenotice"

<p style="font-size:85%">{{seasonal-image}}<br/><span class="plainlinks"><!--text, br-->'''Solicitors!''' The [[CPD scheme]] is up to date with questions from the past year - 12 hours for £60. You could do all 12 hours in this CPD year, or save some until next year.</span></p>

<p style="font-size:85%">{{seasonal-image}}<br/><span class="plainlinks"><!--text, br-->'''Solicitors!''' The [[CPD scheme]] is up to date with questions from the past year - 12 hours for £60. You could do all 12 hours in this CPD year, or save some until next year.</span></p>