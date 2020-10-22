Solicitors! The CPD scheme is up to date with questions from the past year - 12 hours for £60. You could do all 12 hours in this CPD year, or save some until next year.

MediaWiki

Difference between revisions of "Sitenotice"

(Removing site notice (links) but leaving "last 5" and seasonal image)
 
Line 1: Line 1:
<p style="font-size:85%">{{seasonal-image}}<br/><span class="plainlinks"><!--text, br--></span></p>
+
<p style="font-size:85%">{{seasonal-image}}<br/><span class="plainlinks"><!--text, br-->'''Solicitors!''' The [[CPD scheme]] is up to date with questions from the past year - 12 hours for £60. You could do all 12 hours in this CPD year, or save some until next year.</span></p>
 
<div id="jw-put-jsbc-here" style="display:none;"></div>
 
<div id="jw-put-jsbc-here" style="display:none;"></div>
 
__NOCACHE__
 
__NOCACHE__

Latest revision as of 10:14, 22 October 2020


Solicitors! The CPD scheme is up to date with questions from the past year - 12 hours for £60. You could do all 12 hours in this CPD year, or save some until next year.

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=MediaWiki:Sitenotice&oldid=43413"