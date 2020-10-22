Difference between revisions of "Sitenotice"
|
(Removing site notice (links) but leaving "last 5" and seasonal image)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
<p style="font-size:85%">{{seasonal-image}}<br/><span class="plainlinks"><!--text, br--></span></p>
|+
<p style="font-size:85%">{{seasonal-image}}<br/><span class="plainlinks"><!--text, br--></span></p>
<div id="jw-put-jsbc-here" style="display:none;"></div>
<div id="jw-put-jsbc-here" style="display:none;"></div>
__NOCACHE__
__NOCACHE__
Latest revision as of 10:14, 22 October 2020
Solicitors! The CPD scheme is up to date with questions from the past year - 12 hours for £60. You could do all 12 hours in this CPD year, or save some until next year.