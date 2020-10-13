Difference between revisions of "Sidebar"
Latest revision as of 22:49, 13 October 2020
- Main
- Main Page|Main page
- Mental health case law|1. CASE LAW
- Statute law|2. LEGISLATION
- General information|3. GENERAL INFO
- Help page|Help / contact
- Database
- Contact:Magic Book#top|Magic Book (contacts)
- Special:Drilldown/Cases|Case law on database
- Special:Drilldown/Legislation|Legislation on database
- Special:Drilldown/Resources|Resources on database
- MHA
- Mental Health Act 1983|Full text of MHA 1983
- Mental Health Act 1983 Codes of Practice|Codes of Practice
- Reference Guide to the Mental Health Act 1983|Reference Guide
- Tribunal Rules|All tribunal rules
- Tribunal Procedure (First-tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008|HESC Rules
- Mental Health Regulations|Regulations
- MCA
- Mental Capacity Act 2005|Full text of MCA 2005
- Mental Capacity Act 2005 Code of Practice|Codes of Practice
- Forms
- Mental Health Act 1983 Statutory Forms|MHA Statutory Forms
- Mental Health Act 1983 information leaflets|MHA Information Leaflets
- Foreign-language information leaflets|Foreign-language MHA information leaflets
- Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Standard Forms|DOLS Standard Forms
- Court of Protection forms|Court of Protection forms
- Tribunal forms|Tribunal forms
- Legal Aid forms|Legal Aid forms
- Misc
- General information|Index to general information
- Coronavirus resources|Coronavirus resources
- Legal Aid|Legal Aid
- Consultations|Consultations
- 39 Essex Chambers Mental Capacity Law Newsletter|39 Essex Chambers newsletter
- Books
- Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)|£10 Tribunals book
- Eldergill|Anselm Eldergill's book
- Gostin|Larry Gostin's book
- Books|All books
- Listings
- Jobs|Jobs
- Events|Events
- CPD
- CPD scheme|CPD scheme (12 points for £60)
- Social
- Discussion|Email discussion list
- Twitter|Twitter
- Facebook|Facebook
- Updates
- Email updates|Email updates
- Updates|Online updates