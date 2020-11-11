 An online forum is now available: visit the forum to see how it works and get involved.

Difference between revisions of "Main Page"
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 6: Line 6:
 
<div class="large-4 columns"><!--column 1-->
 
<div class="large-4 columns"><!--column 1-->
  
<div class="main-box" style="border-color: #25AAE2">
+
<div class="main-box" style="border-color: #3AB54A">
<h4 class="subheader main-subheader" style="background-color: #25AAE2"><i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i> Forum topics <i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i></h4>
+
<h4 class="subheader main-subheader" style="background-color: #3AB54A"><i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i> Forum topics <i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i></h4>
 
<div class="main-box-content">
 
<div class="main-box-content">
 
{{#widget:Forum topics}}
 
{{#widget:Forum topics}}
Line 23: Line 23:
  
  
<div class="main-box" style="border-color: #A461EF">
+
<div class="main-box" style="border-color: #F7941D">
<h4 class="subheader main-subheader" style="background-color: #A461EF">Events</h4>
+
<h4 class="subheader main-subheader" style="background-color: #F7941D">Events</h4>
 
<div class="main-box-content">
 
<div class="main-box-content">
 
{{Events titles}}
 
{{Events titles}}
Line 51: Line 51:
 
<div class="large-3 columns"><!--COLUMN 3-->
 
<div class="large-3 columns"><!--COLUMN 3-->
  
<div class="main-box" style="border-color: #3AB54A">
+
<div class="main-box" style="border-color: #25AAE2">
<h4 class="subheader main-subheader" style="background-color: #3AB54A">Twitter</h4>
+
<h4 class="subheader main-subheader" style="background-color: #25AAE2">Twitter</h4>
 
{{#widget:Twitter}}
 
{{#widget:Twitter}}
 
</div>
 
</div>

Revision as of 11:15, 11 November 2020

Mental Health Law Online

The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales. You can subscribe to free email updates, an email discussion list and a new online forum. Some additional news can be found on the Twitter feed or Facebook page. The online CPD scheme provides 12 hours for £60 and is suitable for lawyers and non-lawyers.

Forum topics


Jobs

Advertise your vacancies here

  • No current job adverts


Events

Advertise your events here


Website updates

  • 13/11/20: Event. PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass (online, 24/3/21) — This course will allow practitioners to reflect on and update their practice by ensuring they have an up to date understanding of the law. The contents of the course will be up to date and reflect any changes or significant developments which affect lawful practice. To include relationship between MHA and LPS. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.

See also:


Twitter


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Main_Page&oldid=43547"