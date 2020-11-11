Difference between revisions of "Main Page"
==Mental Health Law Online==
==Mental Health Law Online==
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales.
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales.
<div class="row" style="font-size:90%">
<div class="large-4 columns"><!--column 1-->
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #"><i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i> Forum topics <i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i></h4
>
{{#widget:Forum topics}}
{{#widget:Forum topics}}
* <span class="plainlinks">[https://forum.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/ '''View all topics...''']</span>
* <span class="plainlinks">[https://forum.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/ '''View all topics...''']</span>
</div>
</div>
<div style="-color: #">
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #">Jobs</h4
>
{{Jobs titles}}
{{Jobs titles}}
</div>
</div>
<div style="
<div style="-color: #">
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #">Events</h4
>
{{Events titles}}
{{Events titles}}
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div><!--column 1-->
</div><!--column 1-->
<div class="large-5 columns"><!--COLUMN 2-->
<div class="large-5 columns"><!--COLUMN 2-->
<div style="
<div style="-color: #">
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #"></h4>
<class="--">
{{show news on main page}}
{{show news on main page}}
See also:
See also:
*{{link to most recent monthly update}}: the month's updates, categorised and on one webpage
*{{link to most recent monthly update}}: the month's updates, categorised and on one webpage
*The [[to do list]]
*The [[to do list]]
</div>
</div>
<div class="large-3 columns"><!--COLUMN 3-->
<div class="large-3 columns"><!--COLUMN 3-->
<div style="
<div style="-color: #">
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #">Twitter</h4>
{{#widget:Twitter}}
{{#widget:Twitter}}
</div>
</div>
Revision as of 11:02, 11 November 2020
Mental Health Law Online
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales. You can subscribe to free email updates, an email discussion list and a new online forum. Some additional news can be found on the Twitter feed or Facebook page. The online CPD scheme provides 12 hours for £60 and is suitable for lawyers and non-lawyers.
Forum topics
Jobs
- No current job adverts
Events
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (online, 23/11/20)
- Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (online, 30/11/20)
- PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (online, 2/12/20)
- PELT: Getting ready for Liberty Protection Safeguards (online, 21/1/21)
- Edge Training: Level 3 Safeguarding Adults (online, 1-2 Feb 2021)
- PELT: Introduction to the MHA, Code and Tribunals (online, 10/2/21)
- PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (online, 24/2/21)
- PELT: Introduction to MCA and DOLS (online, 3/3/21)
- PELT: Becoming a Mental Health Act Administrator - the basics (online, 10/3/21)
- PELT: Advanced course for Mental Health Act Administrators (online, 17/3/21)
- PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass (online, 24/3/21)
- PELT: Court of Protection and MCA Masterclass (online, 20/4/21)
Website updates
- 13/11/20: Event. PELT: Court of Protection and MCA Masterclass (online, 20/4/21) — The course will examine in detail recent important developments in MCA/DOLS and the Court of Protection. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
- 13/11/20: Event. PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass (online, 24/3/21) — This course will allow practitioners to reflect on and update their practice by ensuring they have an up to date understanding of the law. The contents of the course will be up to date and reflect any changes or significant developments which affect lawful practice. To include relationship between MHA and LPS. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
- 13/11/20: Event. PELT: Advanced course for Mental Health Act Administrators (online, 17/3/21) — This course is designed to equip new or less-experienced MHAAs with the tools to do the their job effectively. It will assume little or no knowledge of the MHA. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
See also:
- More updates
- October 2020 update: the month's updates, categorised and on one webpage
- The to do list