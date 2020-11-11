 An online forum is now available: visit the forum to see how it works and get involved.

Difference between revisions of "Main Page"

(Removing old review link)
(Restructuring page (new colours and layout))
Line 1: Line 1:
 
==Mental Health Law Online==
 
==Mental Health Law Online==
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales.  
+
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales. You can subscribe to free [[email updates]], an [[Discussion|email discussion list]] and a new <span class="plainlinks">[https://forum.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/ online forum]</span>. Some additional news can be found on the <span class="plainlinks">[https://twitter.com/MHLonline Twitter feed] or [https://www.facebook.com/mentalhealthlaw Facebook page]</span>. The [[CPD scheme|online CPD scheme]] provides 12 hours for £60 and is suitable for lawyers and non-lawyers.
  
 
<div class="row" style="font-size:90%">
 
<div class="row" style="font-size:90%">
Line 6: Line 6:
 
<div class="large-4 columns"><!--column 1-->
 
<div class="large-4 columns"><!--column 1-->
  
<div style="background-color:#ffffff; border: 4px solid; border-color: #0088cc">
+
<div class="main-box" style="border-color: #25AAE2">
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #0088cc; color:white; margin-top:0px; text-align:center"><i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i> Forum topics <i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i></h4>
+
<h4 class="subheader main-subheader" style="background-color: #25AAE2"><i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i> Forum topics <i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i></h4>
 +
<div class="main-box-content">
 
{{#widget:Forum topics}}
 
{{#widget:Forum topics}}
 
* <span class="plainlinks">[https://forum.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/ '''View all topics...''']</span>
 
* <span class="plainlinks">[https://forum.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/ '''View all topics...''']</span>
 
</div>
 
</div>
 +
</div>
 +
  
<div style="background-color:#fafafa">
+
<div class="main-box" style="border-color: #A461EF">
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #ff7777; color:black">Jobs</h4>
+
<h4 class="subheader main-subheader" style="background-color: #A461EF">Jobs</h4>
 +
<div class="main-box-content">
 
{{Jobs titles}}
 
{{Jobs titles}}
 
</div>
 
</div>
 
<div style="background-color:#fafafa">
 
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #ff7777; color:black">CPD</h4>
 
Online [[CPD scheme]] providing '''12 hours for £60''': suitable for solicitors, barristers, psychiatrists, social workers and psychiatric nurses
 
 
</div>
 
</div>
  
<div style="background-color:#fafafa">
 
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #ff7777; color:black">Magic Book</h4>
 
The [[Contact:Magic Book|Magic Book]] is a database of contact details - please contribute to it (the process is quick and simple).
 
</div>
 
<!--MB-->
 
  
<div style="background-color:#fafafa">
+
<div class="main-box" style="border-color: #A461EF">
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #ff7777; color:black">Events</h4>
+
<h4 class="subheader main-subheader" style="background-color: #A461EF">Events</h4>
 +
<div class="main-box-content">
 
{{Events titles}}
 
{{Events titles}}
 
</div>
 
</div>
 
+
</div>
<div style="background-color:#fafafa">
 
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #ff7777; color:black">Books</h4>
 
We benefit when you buy from <span class="plainlinks">[http://www.amazon.co.uk/?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 Amazon]</span> having come from this website
 
 
 
*[[Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (23nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2020)]]
 
*[[Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)]]
 
*[[Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)]]
 
*[[Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)]]
 
*[[Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)]]
 
 
 
*'''[[Books|More books...]]'''
 
</div><!--books box-->
 
  
 
</div><!--column 1-->
 
</div><!--column 1-->
Line 50: Line 34:
 
<div class="large-5 columns"><!--COLUMN 2-->
 
<div class="large-5 columns"><!--COLUMN 2-->
  
<div style="background-color:#fafafa">
+
<div class="main-box" style="border-color: #BF1E2E">
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #ffcccc; color:black">Stay up to date</h4>
+
<h4 class="subheader main-subheader" style="background-color: #BF1E2E">Website updates</h4>
*Subscribe to free [[email updates]]
+
<div class="main-box-content">
*Join the [[Discussion|email discussion list]]
 
*Join the online <span class="plainlinks">[https://forum.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/ forum]</span>
 
*Follow MHLO on <span class="plainlinks">[https://twitter.com/MHLonline Twitter] or [https://www.facebook.com/mentalhealthlaw Facebook]</span> - to read news before it gets added to the website
 
</div>
 
 
 
<div style="background-color:#fafafa">
 
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #ffcccc; color:black">Recent updates</h4>
 
 
{{show news on main page}}
 
{{show news on main page}}
 
See also:
 
See also:
Line 65: Line 42:
 
*{{link to most recent monthly update}}: the month's updates, categorised and on one webpage
 
*{{link to most recent monthly update}}: the month's updates, categorised and on one webpage
 
*The [[to do list]]
 
*The [[to do list]]
 +
</div>
 
</div>
 
</div>
  
Line 71: Line 49:
 
<div class="large-3 columns"><!--COLUMN 3-->
 
<div class="large-3 columns"><!--COLUMN 3-->
  
<div style="background-color:#fafafa">
+
<div class="main-box" style="border-color: #3AB54A">
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #e2e2ff; color:black">Twitter</h4>
+
<h4 class="subheader main-subheader" style="background-color: #3AB54A">Twitter</h4>
 
{{#widget:Twitter}}
 
{{#widget:Twitter}}
</div>
 
 
<div style="background-color:#fafafa">
 
<h5 class="subheader" style="background-color: #dddddd; color:black">RSS feeds</h5>
 
Items from Bailii and various blogs have been moved temporarily to the [[RSS feeds]] page.
 
 
</div>
 
</div>
  

Revision as of 11:02, 11 November 2020

Mental Health Law Online

The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales. You can subscribe to free email updates, an email discussion list and a new online forum. Some additional news can be found on the Twitter feed or Facebook page. The online CPD scheme provides 12 hours for £60 and is suitable for lawyers and non-lawyers.

Forum topics


Jobs

Advertise your vacancies here

  • No current job adverts


Events

Advertise your events here

Website updates

  • 13/11/20: Event. PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass (online, 24/3/21) — This course will allow practitioners to reflect on and update their practice by ensuring they have an up to date understanding of the law. The contents of the course will be up to date and reflect any changes or significant developments which affect lawful practice. To include relationship between MHA and LPS. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.

See also:

Twitter


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Main_Page&oldid=43541"