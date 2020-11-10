Difference between revisions of "Main Page"
|
(Removing old review link)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
==Mental Health Law Online==
==Mental Health Law Online==
|−
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales
|+
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales.
<div class="row" style="font-size:90%">
<div class="row" style="font-size:90%">
Revision as of 18:41, 10 November 2020
Mental Health Law Online
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales.
Forum topics
Jobs
- No current job adverts
CPD
Online CPD scheme providing 12 hours for £60: suitable for solicitors, barristers, psychiatrists, social workers and psychiatric nurses
Magic Book
The Magic Book is a database of contact details - please contribute to it (the process is quick and simple).
Events
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (online, 23/11/20)
- Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (online, 30/11/20)
- PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (online, 2/12/20)
- PELT: Getting ready for Liberty Protection Safeguards (online, 21/1/21)
- Edge Training: Level 3 Safeguarding Adults (online, 1-2 Feb 2021)
- PELT: Introduction to the MHA, Code and Tribunals (online, 10/2/21)
- PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (online, 24/2/21)
- PELT: Introduction to MCA and DOLS (online, 3/3/21)
- PELT: Becoming a Mental Health Act Administrator - the basics (online, 10/3/21)
- PELT: Advanced course for Mental Health Act Administrators (online, 17/3/21)
- PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass (online, 24/3/21)
- PELT: Court of Protection and MCA Masterclass (online, 20/4/21)
Books
We benefit when you buy from Amazon having come from this website
- Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (23nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2020)
- Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)
- Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)
- Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)
- Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)
Stay up to date
- Subscribe to free email updates
- Join the email discussion list
- Join the online forum
- Follow MHLO on Twitter or Facebook - to read news before it gets added to the website
Recent updates
- 13/11/20: Event. PELT: Court of Protection and MCA Masterclass (online, 20/4/21) — The course will examine in detail recent important developments in MCA/DOLS and the Court of Protection. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
- 13/11/20: Event. PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass (online, 24/3/21) — This course will allow practitioners to reflect on and update their practice by ensuring they have an up to date understanding of the law. The contents of the course will be up to date and reflect any changes or significant developments which affect lawful practice. To include relationship between MHA and LPS. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
- 13/11/20: Event. PELT: Advanced course for Mental Health Act Administrators (online, 17/3/21) — This course is designed to equip new or less-experienced MHAAs with the tools to do the their job effectively. It will assume little or no knowledge of the MHA. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
See also:
- More updates
- October 2020 update: the month's updates, categorised and on one webpage
- The to do list
RSS feeds
Items from Bailii and various blogs have been moved temporarily to the RSS feeds page.