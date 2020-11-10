Difference between revisions of "Main Page"

 An online forum is now available: visit the forum to see how it works and get involved.

==Mental Health Law Online==
 
Mental Health Law Online

The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales.

Forum topics

Jobs

Advertise your vacancies here

CPD

Online CPD scheme providing 12 hours for £60: suitable for solicitors, barristers, psychiatrists, social workers and psychiatric nurses

Magic Book

The Magic Book is a database of contact details - please contribute to it (the process is quick and simple).

Events

Advertise your events here

Stay up to date

Recent updates

  • 13/11/20: Event. PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass (online, 24/3/21) — This course will allow practitioners to reflect on and update their practice by ensuring they have an up to date understanding of the law. The contents of the course will be up to date and reflect any changes or significant developments which affect lawful practice. To include relationship between MHA and LPS. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.

See also:

RSS feeds

