Difference between revisions of "Main Page"
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #0088cc; color:white; margin-top:0px; text-align:center"><i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i> Forum topics <i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i></h4>
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #0088cc; color:white; margin-top:0px; text-align:center"><i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i> Forum topics <i class="fa fa-comments" aria-hidden="true"></i></h4>
{{#widget:Forum topics}}
{{#widget:Forum topics}}
|−
</div>
</div>
Revision as of 18:37, 10 November 2020
Mental Health Law Online
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales. You can read a review of the site here.
Forum topics
Jobs
- No current job adverts
CPD
Online CPD scheme providing 12 hours for £60: suitable for solicitors, barristers, psychiatrists, social workers and psychiatric nurses
Magic Book
The Magic Book is a database of contact details - please contribute to it (the process is quick and simple).
Events
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (online, 23/11/20)
- Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (online, 30/11/20)
- PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (online, 2/12/20)
- Edge Training: Level 3 Safeguarding Adults (online, 1-2 Feb 2021)
Books
We benefit when you buy from Amazon having come from this website
- Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (23nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2020)
- Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)
- Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)
- Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)
- Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)
Stay up to date
- Subscribe to free email updates
- Join the email discussion list
- Join the online forum
- Follow MHLO on Twitter or Facebook - to read news before it gets added to the website
Recent updates
- 09/11/20: Case (Ex turpi causa). Henderson v Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust [2020] UKSC 43 — The respondent admitted negligently failing to return the appellant to hospital on the basis of her manifest psychotic state, which led to her stabbing her mother to death. The Supreme Court held that the previous case of Gray v Thames Trains Ltd [2009] UKHL 33M could not be distinguished, and should not be departed from, and that therefore the claim was barred by the doctrine of ex turpi causa non oritur actio (illegality).
- 29/10/20: Case (Inherent jurisdiction - dispensing with service). A Local Authority v B [2020] EWHC 2741 (Fam) — It was proper to dispense with service of proceedings on B's father in relation to inherent jurisdiction proceedings seeking a declaration authorising the deprivation of B's liberty at a community therapeutic placement following discharge from section 2 detention in hospital.
- 29/10/20: Case (Inherent jurisdiction and DOL). Lancashire County Council v G [2020] EWHC 2828 (Fam) — A 16-year-old girl was inappropriately placed on an adult mental health ward, there was no secure placement or regulated non-secure placement was available in the UK, the only placement was an unregulated placement that was not prepared to apply to OFSTED for registration, and the alternative was discharge with nowhere to go and a very high risk of fatal self-harm. The judge authorised deprivation of liberty at the unauthorised placement but noted grave reservations about whether the court was really exercising its welfare jurisdiction or simply being forced by mere circumstance to make an order irrespective of welfare considerations. The judge directed the judgment be sent to the Children's Commissioner for England, the Secretary of State for Education, the Chair of the Residential Care Leadership Board, the Minister for Children, the Chief Social Worker, OFSTED and SWCU.
- 29/10/20: Case (Inherent jurisdiction). Mazhar v Birmingham Community Healthcare Foundation NHS Trust [2020] EWCA Civ 1377 — Mr Mazhar was removed from his home to hospital without warning by police and paramedics in the middle of the night under the High Court's inherent jurisdiction on the basis of an out-of-hours application. (1) The Trust's application for, and the granting of, the order for which there was no proper evidence and without giving Mr Mazhar the opportunity to be heard amounted to a clear breach of his Article 6 rights and was a flagrant denial of justice. (2) It was unnecessary to decide whether the inherent jurisdiction extends to the making of an order that has the effect of depriving a vulnerable adult of liberty provided the provisions of Article 5 are met. (3) The President of Family Division was invited to consider whether fresh guidance should be given to practitioners and judges about applications of this sort, and the court set out a list of seven clear lessons to be learnt.
See also:
- More updates
- October 2020 update: the month's updates, categorised and on one webpage
- The to do list
RSS feeds
Items from Bailii and various blogs have been moved temporarily to the RSS feeds page.