Difference between revisions of "Main Page"

Latest revision as of 10:25, 25 October 2020
Mental Health Law Online
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales. You can read a review of the site here.
Stay up to date
- Subscribe to free email updates
- Join the email discussion list
- Join the online forum
- Follow MHLO on Twitter or Facebook - to read news before it gets added to the website
Recent updates
- 24/10/20: DOLS case law summaries. Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards - case law summary' (October 2020 edition, 22/10/20) — This four-page document summarises selected domestic and European caselaw on deprivation of liberty.
- 20/10/20: Case (Condition removed from conditional discharge). Re E [2020] MHLO 52 (FTT) — The tribunal added a condition to the written reasons which was not stated at the hearing: "Abide by the rules applicable to such accommodation in particular to sleep there every night and not to have overnight guests." There had been a clear error of law and the condition was removed: (a) the tribunal had failed to address in its decision why it had made the conditions it made; (b) it was required to provide a brief explanation; (c) it was also required to announce the conditions that the patient was subject to in exact terms, which was crucial given that the patient was being conditionally discharged immediately." [First-tier Tribunal decisions are useful not not binding.]
- 20/10/20: Case (Video tribunal hearing set aside). Re D [2020] MHLO 51 (FTT) — (1) The decision in this case was set aside because it was not clear whether or not the patient had a reasonable opportunity to hear all the evidence that was given at the hearing: it was not possible to be sure that the patient had a fair hearing. (2) The patient's microphone had been muted for much of the time after giving her evidence at the outset because she "would not stop talking", but this did not amount to exclusion under Tribunal rule 38. [First-tier tribunal decisions are useful but not binding.]
- 20/10/20: Event. Edge Training: Level 3 Safeguarding Adults (online, 1-2 Feb 2021) — A single training course delivered in two sessions via live webinar. This Level 3 Safeguarding Adults webinar offers delegates the opportunity to explore the legal framework, which underpins safeguarding adults work, and to explore the key challenges that may arise in practice. It will guide the delegates through the safeguarding adults process and focus on making safeguarding personal. Speaker: Dawn Revell. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
See also:
Forum topics
Jobs
- No current job adverts
CPD
Online CPD scheme providing 12 hours for £60: suitable for solicitors, barristers, psychiatrists, social workers and psychiatric nurses
Magic Book
The Magic Book is a database of contact details - please contribute to it (the process is quick and simple).
Events
- PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (online, 27/10/20)
- Edge Training: Transforming Care (online 10/11/20 and 11/11/20)
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (online, 23/11/20)
- Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (online, 30/11/20)
- Edge Training: Level 3 Safeguarding Adults (online, 1-2 Feb 2021)
- MHLA: Foundation course (Manchester, 2020, new date TBC)
- Thalamos: Expert Report Writing - The Fundamentals (Birmingham, autumn 2020)
- PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (Hoylake, postponed)
- MHLA: Legal Aid Supervision (Birmingham, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Restricted Cases (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC)
Books
We benefit when you buy from Amazon having come from this website
- Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (23nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2020)
- Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)
- Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)
- Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)
- Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)
