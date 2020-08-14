Difference between revisions of "Main Page"
 
We benefit when you buy from <span class="plainlinks">[http://www.amazon.co.uk/?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 Amazon]</span> having come from this website
  
*[[Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (23nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2020)]]
 
*[[Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)]]
 
*[[Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)]]
 
*[[Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)]]
*[[Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)]]
 
*[[Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)]]
  

Mental Health Law Online

The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales. You can read a review of the site here.

Stay up to date

Recent updates

  • 06/08/20: Mental capacity law newsletter. 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 106, July 2020) — "Highlights this month include: (1) In the Health, Welfare and Deprivation of Liberty Report: LPS delayed to April 2022; alcohol dependence and other capacity conundrums; stem cell donation and altruism, and when to come to court in medical treatment cases; (2) In the Property and Affairs Report: updated OPG guidance on making LPAs under light-touch lockdown and a face-off between potential professional deputies; (3) In the Practice and Procedure Report: a basic guide to the CoP; litigation capacity and litigation friends and observations about intermediaries and lay advocates; (4) In the Wider Context Report: capacity and the Mental Health Tribunal, a change of approach to s.117 aftercare and lessons learned from a close encounter with triage; (5) In the Scotland Report: the Scott Review summary of responses to its initial survey and a response from the Chair to the critique in our last issue."
  • 06/08/20: Mental capacity law newsletter. 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 105, June 2020) — "Highlights this month include: (1) In the Health, Welfare and Deprivation of Liberty Report: the Court of Appeal presses the reset button in relation to capacity and sexual relations, and three difficult medical treatment decisions; (2) In the Property and Affairs Report: the impact of grief on testamentary capacity; (3) In the Practice and Procedure Report: a remote hearings update, and a pragmatic solution to questions of litigation capacity arising during the course of a case; (4) In the Wider Context Report: DoLS and the obligations of the state under Article 2 ECHR, the Parole Board and impaired capacity, and recent relevant case-law from the European Court of Human Rights; (5) In the Scotland Report: the interim report of the Scott Review critiqued."

See also:

CPD

Online CPD scheme providing 12 hours for £60: suitable for solicitors, barristers, psychiatrists, social workers and psychiatric nurses

Magic Book

The Magic Book is a database of contact details - please contribute to it (the process is quick and simple).

Events

Follow the coronavirus regulations and Government advice.

Advertise your events here

RSS feeds

Items from Bailii and various blogs have been moved temporarily to the RSS feeds page.


