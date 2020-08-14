Difference between revisions of "Main Page"
*[[Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (edn, Sweet and Maxwell )]]
*[[Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)]]
*[[Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)]]
*[[Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)]]
*[[Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)]]
*[[Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)]]
*[[Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)]]
*[[Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)]]
*[[Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)]]
Latest revision as of 22:51, 14 August 2020
Mental Health Law Online
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales. You can read a review of the site here.
Recent updates
- 14/08/20: MHA book. Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (23nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2020) — The paperback is (at the time of writing) listed as unavailable from Amazon. It can be purchased directly from the publishers (paperback, eBook or both). This is the book everybody needs to have.
- 14/08/20: PELT courses now online — Peter Edwards Law Training courses will now be held online, including: PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (online, 16/9/20); PELT: Introduction to MCA and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (online, 18/9/20); PELT: Accredited - Admission to the MHT Panel (online, 28/9/20 and 29/9/20); PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass - Legal Update (online, 14/10/20); PELT: Court of Protection/MCA Masterclass - Legal Update (online, 16/10/20); and PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (online, 27/10/20).
- 06/08/20: Mental capacity law newsletter. 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 106, July 2020) — "Highlights this month include: (1) In the Health, Welfare and Deprivation of Liberty Report: LPS delayed to April 2022; alcohol dependence and other capacity conundrums; stem cell donation and altruism, and when to come to court in medical treatment cases; (2) In the Property and Affairs Report: updated OPG guidance on making LPAs under light-touch lockdown and a face-off between potential professional deputies; (3) In the Practice and Procedure Report: a basic guide to the CoP; litigation capacity and litigation friends and observations about intermediaries and lay advocates; (4) In the Wider Context Report: capacity and the Mental Health Tribunal, a change of approach to s.117 aftercare and lessons learned from a close encounter with triage; (5) In the Scotland Report: the Scott Review summary of responses to its initial survey and a response from the Chair to the critique in our last issue."
- 06/08/20: Mental capacity law newsletter. 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 105, June 2020) — "Highlights this month include: (1) In the Health, Welfare and Deprivation of Liberty Report: the Court of Appeal presses the reset button in relation to capacity and sexual relations, and three difficult medical treatment decisions; (2) In the Property and Affairs Report: the impact of grief on testamentary capacity; (3) In the Practice and Procedure Report: a remote hearings update, and a pragmatic solution to questions of litigation capacity arising during the course of a case; (4) In the Wider Context Report: DoLS and the obligations of the state under Article 2 ECHR, the Parole Board and impaired capacity, and recent relevant case-law from the European Court of Human Rights; (5) In the Scotland Report: the interim report of the Scott Review critiqued."
See also:
- More updates
- July 2020 update: the month's updates, categorised and on one webpage
- The to do list
Jobs
CPD
Online CPD scheme providing 12 hours for £60: suitable for solicitors, barristers, psychiatrists, social workers and psychiatric nurses
Magic Book
The Magic Book is a database of contact details - please contribute to it (the process is quick and simple).
Events
Follow the coronavirus regulations and Government advice.
- Thalamos: Getting Started in Independent Practice - Best Practice for Psychiatrists (London, 11/9/20)
- PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (online, 16/9/20)
- PELT: Introduction to MCA and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (online, 18/9/20)
- PELT: Accredited - Admission to the MHT Panel (online, 28/9/20 and 29/9/20)
- Court of Protection User Group Meeting (London, 6/10/20)
- PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass - Legal Update (online, 14/10/20)
- PELT: Court of Protection/MCA Masterclass - Legal Update (online, 16/10/20)
- PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (online, 27/10/20)
- MHLA: Foundation course (Manchester, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Panel Course (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC)
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (London, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (London, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: DOLS Authorised Signatories (London, summer 2020)
- Thalamos: Expert Report Writing - The Fundamentals (Birmingham, autumn 2020)
- Edge Training: Sexual relations, contraception, marriage and restricting contact (Manchester, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (Manchester, autumn 2020)
- Edge Training: Transforming Care (Manchester, autumn 2020)
- PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (Hoylake, postponed)
- Edge Training: Self Neglect and the Mental Capacity Act (London, summer 2020)
- MHLA: Legal Aid Supervision (Birmingham, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Panel Course (London, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Restricted Cases (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC)
Books
- Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (23nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2020)
- Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)
- Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)
- Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)
- Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)
RSS feeds
Items from Bailii and various blogs have been moved temporarily to the RSS feeds page.