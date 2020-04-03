Difference between revisions of "Main Page"

<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #ff7777; color:black">Books</h4>
 
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #ff7777; color:black">Books</h4>
 
We benefit when you buy from Amazon having come from this website
 
We benefit when you buy from <span class="plainlinks">[http://www.amazon.co.uk/?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 Amazon]</span> having come from this website
<div class="plainlinks">
+
 
*Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (22nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2019)
+
*[[Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (22nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2019)]]
*Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)
+
*[[Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)]]
*Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)
+
*[[Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)]]
*Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)
+
*[[Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)]]
*Peter Bartlett and Ralph Sandland, Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice (OUP 2013)
+
*[[Peter Bartlett and Ralph Sandland, Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice (4th edn, OUP 2013)]]
*Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)
+
*[[Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)]]
</div>
+
 
 
*More books...
 
*'''[[Books|More books...]]'''
 
</div><!--books box-->
 
</div><!--books box-->

Mental Health Law Online

The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales. You can read a review of the site here.

Stay up to date

Recent updates

  • 02/04/20: Care Act "easements". DHSC, 'Care Act easements: guidance for local authorities' (1/4/20) — "This guidance sets out how Local Authorities can use the new Care Act easements, created under the Coronavirus Act 2020, to ensure the best possible care for people in our society during this exceptional period." The first sentences of the changes (which are each followed by "however"-type sentences) are: (1) Local Authorities will not have to carry out detailed assessments of people’s care and support needs in compliance with pre-amendment Care Act requirements. (2) Local Authorities will not have to carry out financial assessments in compliance with pre-amendment Care Act requirements. (3) Local Authorities will not have to prepare or review care and support plans in line with the pre-amendment Care Act provisions. (4) The duties on Local Authorities to meet eligible care and support needs, or the support needs of a carer, are replaced with a power to meet needs.
  • 02/04/20: Parole Board guidance. Parole Board, 'Further guidance to members' (1/4/20) — (1) A panel can now make these decisions at MCA (Member Case Assessment): (a) to release or recommend transfer to open conditions in appropriate cases on the papers; (b) to refuse release or decline transfer to open conditions in appropriate cases on the papers; (c) to direct a case to an oral hearing. (2) Members have the option to expand the panel if they wish. (3) The guidance includes factors to consider when deciding whether an oral hearing is needed.

See also:

Jobs

Advertise your vacancies here

  • No current job adverts

CPD

Online CPD scheme providing 12 hours for £60: suitable for solicitors, barristers, psychiatrists, social workers and psychiatric nurses

Magic Book

The Magic Book is a database of contact details - please contribute to it (the process is quick and simple).

Events

During the emergency period, which initially runs for 3 weeks from 26/3/20, no person may leave the place where he is living without reasonable excuse. The English and Welsh regulations set out non-exhaustive lists of reasonable excuses, such as obtaining basic necessities, seeking medical assistance, and travelling to work if it is not reasonably possible to work from home. The police and other relevant authorities have been given enforcement powers. Government advice includes to stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people and wash your hands as soon as you get home.

Advertise your events here

RSS feeds

Items from Bailii and various blogs have been moved temporarily to the RSS feeds page.


