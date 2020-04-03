Difference between revisions of "Main Page"
|
(Removing DISPLAYTITLE (experimenting))
|Line 50:
|Line 50:
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #ff7777; color:black">Books</h4>
<h4 class="subheader" style="background-color: #ff7777; color:black">Books</h4>
We benefit when you buy from <span class="plainlinks">[http://www.amazon.co.uk/?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 Amazon]</span> having come from this website
We benefit when you buy from <span class="plainlinks">[http://www.amazon.co.uk/?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 Amazon]</span> having come from this website
|−
|+
|−
*[
|+
*[Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (22nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2019)]
|−
*[
|+
*[Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)]
|−
*[
|+
*[Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)]
|−
*[
|+
*[Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)]
|−
*[
|+
*[Peter Bartlett and Ralph Sandland, Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice (OUP 2013)]
|−
*[
|+
*[Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)]
|−
|+
*'''[[Books|More books...]]'''
*'''[[Books|More books...]]'''
</div><!--books box-->
</div><!--books box-->
Latest revision as of 21:26, 3 April 2020
Mental Health Law Online
The internet resource on mental health law, and mental capacity law, for England & Wales. You can read a review of the site here.
Stay up to date
- Subscribe to free email updates
- Join the email discussion list
- Follow MHLO on Twitter or Facebook - to read news before it gets added to the website
Recent updates
- 03/04/20: MHT coronavirus update. Mental Health Tribunal, 'Message from the Deputy Chamber President' (2/4/20) — This message includes the following information: (1) the tribunal is prioritising urgent hearings; (2) the administration should only be contacted if necessary; (3) the tribunal cannot currently make directions for reports.
- 03/04/20: Event. Bond Solon: Acting lawfully and ethically under Coronavirus Act 2020 (webinar, 6/4/20) — This intensive short course focussing on the practical application of the Act was created in order to assist practitioners to make decisions lawfully and ethically and to feel more confident in their decision-making. Time: 1400 hrs. Cost: £45 plus VAT. See Bond Solon website for further details and booking information.
- 02/04/20: Care Act "easements". DHSC, 'Care Act easements: guidance for local authorities' (1/4/20) — "This guidance sets out how Local Authorities can use the new Care Act easements, created under the Coronavirus Act 2020, to ensure the best possible care for people in our society during this exceptional period." The first sentences of the changes (which are each followed by "however"-type sentences) are: (1) Local Authorities will not have to carry out detailed assessments of people’s care and support needs in compliance with pre-amendment Care Act requirements. (2) Local Authorities will not have to carry out financial assessments in compliance with pre-amendment Care Act requirements. (3) Local Authorities will not have to prepare or review care and support plans in line with the pre-amendment Care Act provisions. (4) The duties on Local Authorities to meet eligible care and support needs, or the support needs of a carer, are replaced with a power to meet needs.
- 02/04/20: Parole Board guidance. Parole Board, 'Further guidance to members' (1/4/20) — (1) A panel can now make these decisions at MCA (Member Case Assessment): (a) to release or recommend transfer to open conditions in appropriate cases on the papers; (b) to refuse release or decline transfer to open conditions in appropriate cases on the papers; (c) to direct a case to an oral hearing. (2) Members have the option to expand the panel if they wish. (3) The guidance includes factors to consider when deciding whether an oral hearing is needed.
See also:
- More updates
- March 2020 update: the month's updates, categorised and on one webpage
- The to do list
Jobs
- No current job adverts
CPD
Online CPD scheme providing 12 hours for £60: suitable for solicitors, barristers, psychiatrists, social workers and psychiatric nurses
Magic Book
The Magic Book is a database of contact details - please contribute to it (the process is quick and simple).
Events
During the emergency period, which initially runs for 3 weeks from 26/3/20, no person may leave the place where he is living without reasonable excuse. The English and Welsh regulations set out non-exhaustive lists of reasonable excuses, such as obtaining basic necessities, seeking medical assistance, and travelling to work if it is not reasonably possible to work from home. The police and other relevant authorities have been given enforcement powers. Government advice includes to stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people and wash your hands as soon as you get home.
- Bond Solon: Acting lawfully and ethically under Coronavirus Act 2020 (webinar, 6/4/20)
- MHLA: Introduction to the Court of Protection (London, 6/5/20)
- MHLA: Legal Aid and Peer Review (London, 13/5/20)
- MHLA: Advocacy, Risk and Cross-Examination Masterclass (London, 18/5/20)
- RAB: AMHP Refresher and Re-approval course (London, 1/6/20, 2/6/20 and 3/6/20)
- MHLA: Restricted Cases (London, 4/6/20)
- PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass - Legal Update (Hoylake, 4/6/20)
- PELT: Introduction to MCA and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (Hoylake, 5/6/20)
- PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (Hoylake, 8/6/20)
- PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (Hoylake, 9/6/20)
- PELT: Accredited - Admission to the MHT Panel (Hoylake, 15/6/20 and 16/6/20)
- PELT: Court of Protection/MCA Masterclass - Legal Update (Hoylake, 2/7/20)
- Edge Training: Sexual relations, contraception, marriage and restricting contact (Manchester, 3/7/20)
- Thalamos: Getting Started in Independent Practice - Best Practice for Psychiatrists (London, 11/9/20)
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (Manchester, 25/9/20)
- Court of Protection User Group Meeting (London, 6/10/20)
- Edge Training: Transforming Care (Manchester, 6/11/20)
- PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (Hoylake, Autumn 2020)
- MHLA: Foundation course (Manchester, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Panel Course (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC)
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (London, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: BIA Legal Update - Annual Refresher (London, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: Hoarding and the Law (London, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (London, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: Sexual relations, contraception, marriage and restricting contact (London, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: AMHP Legal Update (London, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (Manchester, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: BIA Legal Update Annual Refresher (London, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: BIA Report Writing (London, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: MHA and MCA Interaction (London, summer 2020)
- Edge Training: DOLS Authorised Signatories (London, summer 2020)
- Thalamos: Expert Report Writing - The Fundamentals (Birmingham, autumn 2020)
- Edge Training: Self Neglect and the Mental Capacity Act (London, summer 2020)
- MHLA: Legal Aid Supervision (Birmingham, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Panel Course (London, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Restricted Cases (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC)
Books
We benefit when you buy from Amazon having come from this website
- Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (22nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2019)
- Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)
- Brenda Hale, Mental Health Law (6th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2017)
- Sarah Johnston, Sophy Miles and Claire Royston, Mental Health Tribunal Handbook (LAG 2015)
- Peter Bartlett and Ralph Sandland, Mental Health Law: Policy and Practice (4th edn, OUP 2013)
- Phil Fennell, Penny Letts and Jonathan Wilson, Mental Health Tribunals: Law, Policy and Practice (Law Society, 2013)
RSS feeds
Items from Bailii and various blogs have been moved temporarily to the RSS feeds page.