Difference between revisions of "Mackintosh Law, London - Court of Protection (Welfare) Solicitor"

We are a friendly specialist legal aid practice with a national reputation located near London Bridge. We advise and represent disabled people in welfare and hybrid proceedings under the Mental Capacity Act in the Court of Protection as well as advising in community care law. We are regularly instructed by the Official Solicitor. We have contracts with the Legal Aid Agency in community care and public law and are Lexcel accredited.

Our clients are some of the most vulnerable in society, and need the assistance, support and protection of top quality lawyers. You can make a real difference utilising your legal and interpersonal skills within a friendly and highly driven firm with a national reputation for excellence.

We are seeking a full time solicitor (2 + years PQE) to join our mental capacity team to work alongside Nicola Mackintosh QC (Hon) and our trainees undertaking complex and strategic casework in the Court of Protection.

You will preferably have experience in health and welfare cases in the Court of Protection and be a current legal aid supervisor or be eligible to meet the supervisor requirements in either community care or public law or both.

What is most important is your drive and hunger for the work that we do. We will also consider candidates who show they have transferable skills, want a challenge and would like to take their career in a different and exciting direction. We will provide the support to make that happen.

Salary: competitive, according to experience

All applications are to be made via our applications pack – please email recruitment@macklaw.co.uk or write to Mark Slade, 103 Borough High Street, London SE1 1NL to request a pack.

Closing date: 2 January 2020 but early applications received by 4pm on 16 December 2019 will be considered with a view to interviews taking place before the festive period.

Mackintosh Law is an equal opportunities employer and we welcome applications from all sections of the community.