Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Restricted Cases (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC)"
|
m (Jonathan moved page MHLA: Restricted Cases (Leeds, 27/3/20) to MHLA: Restricted Cases (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC))
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 21:46, 18 March 2020
Postponed from 27/3/20 (new date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Learning Objectives: (1) Restricted sections and provenance; (2) Duration of restricted sections; (3) Powers of MHT; (4) Managing a restricted case - key things to consider for the MH lawyer; (5) MAPPA. Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information. Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.
EVENTS DATABASE
Date: 1/6/30🔍
Provider: Mental Health Lawyers Association🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar