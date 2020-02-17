Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Restricted Cases (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC)"
Revision as of 21:43, 18 March 2020

Postponed from 27/3/20 (new date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Learning Objectives: (1) Restricted sections and provenance; (2) Duration of restricted sections; (3) Powers of MHT; (4) Managing a restricted case - key things to consider for the MH lawyer; (5) MAPPA. Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information. Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

