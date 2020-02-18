Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Restricted Cases (Leeds, 27/3/20)"

Mental Health Lawyers Association
 
|Description=Learning Objectives: (1) Restricted sections and provenance; (2) Duration of restricted sections; (3) Powers of MHT; (4) Managing a restricted case - key things to consider for the MH lawyer; (5) MAPPA. Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information. Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See [https://www.mhla.co.uk/events/restricted-cases-leeds-27-march-2020/ MHLA website] for further details and booking information.
 
Learning Objectives: (1) Restricted sections and provenance; (2) Duration of restricted sections; (3) Powers of MHT; (4) Managing a restricted case - key things to consider for the MH lawyer; (5) MAPPA. Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information. Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

