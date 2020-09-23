Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Panel course (online, 12-14 Oct 2020)"
The MHLA is an approved provider of the two-day course which must be attended by prospective members of the Law Society’s mental health accreditation scheme. The course will take place via Zoom on three consecutive afternoons, from 1300 until 1700 each day. Price: £300 (MHLA members); £390 (non-members); £270 (group discount). See MHLA website for further details and to book online.
Date: 12/10/20
Provider: Mental Health Lawyers Association
