Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Panel Course (online, 6-8 Jul 2020)"

+
|Description=Postponed from 16-17 Apr 2020 (Leeds) and 27-28 Apr 2020 (London) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mental Health Lawyers Association is an approved provider of the two-day course which must be attended by prospective members of the Law Society’s accreditation scheme (formerly called the ‘panel’). Cost: £300 (members); £390 (non-members); £270 (group discount). See [https://www.mhla.co.uk/events/panel-course-london-27-28-april-2020/ MHLA website] for further details and booking information.
 
Postponed from 16-17 Apr 2020 (Leeds) and 27-28 Apr 2020 (London) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mental Health Lawyers Association is an approved provider of the two-day course which must be attended by prospective members of the Law Society’s accreditation scheme (formerly called the ‘panel’). Cost: £300 (members); £390 (non-members); £270 (group discount). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

