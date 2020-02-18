Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Panel Course (London, 27/4/20 and 28/4/20)"
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Event
{{Event
|−
|Provider=
|+
|Provider=
|Description=The Mental Health Lawyers Association is an approved provider of the two-day course which must be attended by prospective members of the Law Society’s accreditation scheme (formerly called the ‘panel’). Cost: £300 (members); £390 (non-members); £270 (group discount). See [https://www.mhla.co.uk/events/panel-course-london-27-28-april-2020/ MHLA website] for further details and booking information.
|Description=The Mental Health Lawyers Association is an approved provider of the two-day course which must be attended by prospective members of the Law Society’s accreditation scheme (formerly called the ‘panel’). Cost: £300 (members); £390 (non-members); £270 (group discount). See [https://www.mhla.co.uk/events/panel-course-london-27-28-april-2020/ MHLA website] for further details and booking information.
|Date=2020/04/27
|Date=2020/04/27
Latest revision as of 09:59, 18 February 2020
The Mental Health Lawyers Association is an approved provider of the two-day course which must be attended by prospective members of the Law Society’s accreditation scheme (formerly called the ‘panel’). Cost: £300 (members); £390 (non-members); £270 (group discount). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.
EVENTS DATABASE
Date: 27/4/20🔍
Provider: Mental Health Lawyers Association🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar