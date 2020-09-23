Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Panel Course (online, 6-8 Jul 2020)"
Postponed from 27/4/20 and 28/4/20 (new date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mental Health Lawyers Association is an approved provider of the two-day course which must be attended by prospective members of the Law Society’s accreditation scheme (formerly called the ‘panel’). Cost: £300 (members); £390 (non-members); £270 (group discount). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.
