Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Panel Course (Leeds, 16/4/20 and 17/4/20)"

(Created page with "{{Event |Provider=MHLA |Description=The Mental Health Lawyers Association is an approved provider of the two-day course which must be attended by prospective members of the La...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 22:36, 17 February 2020

The Mental Health Lawyers Association is an approved provider of the two-day course which must be attended by prospective members of the Law Society’s accreditation scheme (formerly called the ‘panel’). Cost: £300 (members); £390 (non-members); £270 (group discount). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

EVENTS DATABASE

Date: 16/4/20🔍

Provider: MHLA🔍

Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=MHLA:_Panel_Course_(Leeds,_16/4/20_and_17/4/20)&oldid=39644"