Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Legal Aid and Peer Review (London, 13/5/20)"

Latest revision as of 09:58, 18 February 2020
"This course provides guidance on the Legal Aid provisions in mental health cases, including escape-fee cases and requirements for means testing." Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.
Date: 13/5/20🔍
Provider: Mental Health Lawyers Association🔍
