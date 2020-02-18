Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Legal Aid and Peer Review (London, 13/5/20)"

|Provider=MHLA
|Provider=Mental Health Lawyers Association
 
|Description="This course provides guidance on the Legal Aid provisions in mental health cases, including escape-fee cases and requirements for means testing." Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See [https://www.mhla.co.uk/events/legal-aid-and-peer-review-london-13-may-2020/ MHLA website] for further details and booking information.
 
|Date=2020/05/13
 
|Date=2020/05/13

"This course provides guidance on the Legal Aid provisions in mental health cases, including escape-fee cases and requirements for means testing." Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

Date: 13/5/20🔍

Provider: Mental Health Lawyers Association🔍

