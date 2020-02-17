Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Legal Aid and Peer Review (London, 13/5/20)"

"This course provides guidance on the Legal Aid provisions in mental health cases, including escape-fee cases and requirements for means testing." Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

