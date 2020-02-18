Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Introduction to the Court of Protection (London, 6/5/20)"
"An intensive, interactive introduction to practice in the Court of Protection. This course is primarily aimed at practitioners with little or no experience in conducting matters before the Court and those seeking a practical foundation to undertaking proceedings in the Court. The course will cover health and welfare matters, deprivation of liberty, funding and, to a lesser extent, issues relating to property and affairs." Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.
Date: 6/5/20🔍
Provider: Mental Health Lawyers Association🔍
