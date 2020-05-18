Difference between revisions of "MHLA: Advocacy, Risk and Cross-Examination Masterclass (London, 18/5/20)"
"It is acknowledged that the key point of any case before the tribunal is often ‘risk’. This one-day course is designed to enhance advocacy and case preparation skills. The focus is on preparing for advocacy, with advice on cross-examination of the medical witnesses and taking evidence-in-chief from the client, along with formulation and delivery of effective submissions." Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.
Date: 18/5/20
Provider: MHLA
