|Sentence=Coronavirus jury trials guidance
 
|Abstract=(1) No new trial should start in the Crown Court unless it is expected to last for three days or fewer; (2) all cases estimated to last longer than three days listed to start before the end of April 2020 will be adjourned; (3) trials currently underway will generally proceed in the hope that they can be completed.
Newer guidance
*[[Lord Chief Justice, 'Review of court arrangements due to COVID-19, message from the Lord Chief Justice' (23/3/20)]]
 
|Saved=Yes
 
|News=Yes
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/20 05:07:10 PM
 
Coronavirus jury trials guidance (1) No new trial should start in the Crown Court unless it is expected to last for three days or fewer; (2) all cases estimated to last longer than three days listed to start before the end of April 2020 will be adjourned; (3) trials currently underway will generally proceed in the hope that they can be completed.

Newer guidance

