Difference between revisions of "Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Jury trials' (17/3/20)"
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
|Sentence=Coronavirus jury trials guidance
|Sentence=Coronavirus jury trials guidance
|Abstract=(1) No new trial should start in the Crown Court unless it is expected to last for three days or fewer; (2) all cases estimated to last longer than three days listed to start before the end of April 2020 will be adjourned; (3) trials currently underway will generally proceed in the hope that they can be completed.
|Abstract=(1) No new trial should start in the Crown Court unless it is expected to last for three days or fewer; (2) all cases estimated to last longer than three days listed to start before the end of April 2020 will be adjourned; (3) trials currently underway will generally proceed in the hope that they can be completed.
|+
|+
|Saved=Yes
|Saved=Yes
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/20 05:07:10 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/20 05:07:10 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 16:15, 23 March 2020
Coronavirus jury trials guidance (1) No new trial should start in the Crown Court unless it is expected to last for three days or fewer; (2) all cases estimated to last longer than three days listed to start before the end of April 2020 will be adjourned; (3) trials currently underway will generally proceed in the hope that they can be completed.
Newer guidance
RESOURCES DATABASE
Download: URL†
Type: Court guidance🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍
Title: Coronavirus (COVID-19): Jury trials
Author: Lord Chief Justice🔍 · Burnett, Ian🔍
Date: 17/3/20🔍
What links here: