Coronavirus jury trials guidance (1) No new trial should start in the Crown Court unless it is expected to last for three days or fewer; (2) all cases estimated to last longer than three days listed to start before the end of April 2020 will be adjourned; (3) trials currently underway will generally proceed in the hope that they can be completed.


Title: Coronavirus (COVID-19): Jury trials

Author: Lord Chief Justice🔍 · Burnett, Ian🔍

Date: 17/3/20🔍

