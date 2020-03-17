Difference between revisions of "Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Jury trials' (17/3/20)"
Coronavirus jury trials guidance (1) No new trial should start in the Crown Court unless it is expected to last for three days or fewer; (2) all cases estimated to last longer than three days listed to start before the end of April 2020 will be adjourned; (3) trials currently underway will generally proceed in the hope that they can be completed.