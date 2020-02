Difference between revisions of "List of contributors"

Query

SELECT CONCAT ("*[[User:", rev_user_text, "]] - [[Special:Contributions/", rev_user_text, "|", COUNT(*), " edit(s)]]") FROM wm_revision GROUP BY rev_user_text ORDER BY rev_timestamp

Export grid rows as delimited text.

Results

23/2/20 CONCAT ("*User:", rev_user_text, " - ", COUNT(*), " edit(s)")