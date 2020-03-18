Difference between revisions of "Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20)"
 
This guidance, which will be continuously updated, has information under the following headings: (1) Our contingency plans; (2) Coronavirus health advice; (3) Financial support; (4) Our proportionate approach to contract management; (5) Reducing administrative activity for providers; (6) Office requirements; (7) Applications other than in person; (8) Assessing financial eligibility where a client cannot attend; (9) Duty solicitor absence; (10) Crime Telephone advice; (11) Stay up to date.
|Abstract=This guidance, which will be continuously updated, has information under the following headings: (1) Our contingency plans; (2) Coronavirus health advice; (3) Financial support; (4) Our proportionate approach to contract management; (5) Reducing administrative activity for providers; (6) Office requirements; (7) Applications other than in person; (8) Assessing financial eligibility where a client cannot attend; (9) Duty solicitor absence; (10) Crime Telephone advice; (11) Stay up to date. The 24/3/20 version states: "In situations where it is not possible to get a client signature, digitally or otherwise, please make a note on the file explaining why, countersigned by a supervisor, and also make a note on the application/form when submitted to avoid delays or issues with processing. Please seek a signature at the earliest possible opportunity."
 
*[https://web.archive.org/web/20200318212755/https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-legal-aid-agency-contingency-response Archive.org capture]. I've saved the 18/3/20 version of the Gov.uk page on archive.org.
 
|External links=*[https://web.archive.org/web/20200318212755/https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-legal-aid-agency-contingency-response Archive.org capture]. I've saved the 18/3/20 version of the Gov.uk page on archive.org.
 
*[https://web.archive.org/web/20200325221337/https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-legal-aid-agency-contingency-response Archive.org]. The 24/3/20 version.
 
*[https://web.archive.org/web/20200325221337/https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-legal-aid-agency-contingency-response Archive.org]. The 24/3/20 version.

Latest revision as of 22:18, 25 March 2020

LAA coronavirus guidance This guidance, which will be continuously updated, has information under the following headings: (1) Our contingency plans; (2) Coronavirus health advice; (3) Financial support; (4) Our proportionate approach to contract management; (5) Reducing administrative activity for providers; (6) Office requirements; (7) Applications other than in person; (8) Assessing financial eligibility where a client cannot attend; (9) Duty solicitor absence; (10) Crime Telephone advice; (11) Stay up to date. The 24/3/20 version states: "In situations where it is not possible to get a client signature, digitally or otherwise, please make a note on the file explaining why, countersigned by a supervisor, and also make a note on the application/form when submitted to avoid delays or issues with processing. Please seek a signature at the earliest possible opportunity."


External links

