Difference between revisions of "Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20)"
|Abstract=This guidance, which will be continuously updated, has information under the following headings: (1) Our contingency plans; (2) Coronavirus health advice; (3) Financial support; (4) Our proportionate approach to contract management; (5) Reducing administrative activity for providers; (6) Office requirements; (7) Applications other than in person; (8) Assessing financial eligibility where a client cannot attend; (9) Duty solicitor absence; (10) Crime Telephone advice; (11) Stay up to date.
|External links=*[https://web.archive.org/web/20200318212755/https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-legal-aid-agency-contingency-response Archive.org capture]. I've saved the 18/3/20 version of the Gov.uk page on archive.org.
LAA coronavirus guidance This guidance, which will be continuously updated, has information under the following headings: (1) Our contingency plans; (2) Coronavirus health advice; (3) Financial support; (4) Our proportionate approach to contract management; (5) Reducing administrative activity for providers; (6) Office requirements; (7) Applications other than in person; (8) Assessing financial eligibility where a client cannot attend; (9) Duty solicitor absence; (10) Crime Telephone advice; (11) Stay up to date.
External links
- Archive.org capture. I've saved the 18/3/20 version of the Gov.uk page on archive.org.
- Archive.org. The 24/3/20 version.
