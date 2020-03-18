Difference between revisions of "Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20)"
 
Line 4: Line 4:
 
|Date=2020/03/18
 
|Date=2020/03/18
 
|URL=https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-legal-aid-agency-contingency-response
 
|URL=https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-legal-aid-agency-contingency-response
|Type=Legal Aid resource
+
|Type=Legal Aid resource; Coronavirus resource
 
|Sentence=LAA coronavirus guidance
 
|Sentence=LAA coronavirus guidance
 
|Abstract=This guidance, which will be continuously updated, has information under the following headings: (1) Our contingency plans; (2) Coronavirus health advice; (3) Financial support; (4) Our proportionate approach to contract management; (5) Reducing administrative activity for providers; (6) Office requirements; (7) Applications other than in person; (8) Assessing financial eligibility where a client cannot attend; (9) Duty solicitor absence; (10) Crime Telephone advice; (11) Stay up to date.
 
|Abstract=This guidance, which will be continuously updated, has information under the following headings: (1) Our contingency plans; (2) Coronavirus health advice; (3) Financial support; (4) Our proportionate approach to contract management; (5) Reducing administrative activity for providers; (6) Office requirements; (7) Applications other than in person; (8) Assessing financial eligibility where a client cannot attend; (9) Duty solicitor absence; (10) Crime Telephone advice; (11) Stay up to date.
Line 12: Line 12:
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/18 09:26:23 PM
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/18 09:26:23 PM
 
}}
 
}}
[[Category:Coronavirus resources]]
 

Latest revision as of 16:00, 19 March 2020

LAA coronavirus guidance This guidance, which will be continuously updated, has information under the following headings: (1) Our contingency plans; (2) Coronavirus health advice; (3) Financial support; (4) Our proportionate approach to contract management; (5) Reducing administrative activity for providers; (6) Office requirements; (7) Applications other than in person; (8) Assessing financial eligibility where a client cannot attend; (9) Duty solicitor absence; (10) Crime Telephone advice; (11) Stay up to date.


External links

RESOURCES DATABASE

Download: URL

Type: Legal Aid resource🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍

Title: Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response

Author: Legal Aid Agency🔍

Date: 18/3/20🔍

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Legal_Aid_Agency,_%27Coronavirus_(COVID-19):_Legal_Aid_Agency_contingency_response%27_(18/3/20)&oldid=41352"