Difference between revisions of "Law Commission, 'Mental Capacity and Deprivation of Liberty' (consultation from 7/5/15 to 2/11/15)"

|Abstract="On 7 July 2015 we opened a consultation on the law of mental capacity and deprivation of liberty. The consultation is now closed. We expect to publish a final report with our recommendations and a draft Bill in 2016."
|Abstract="On 7 July 2015 we opened a consultation on the law of mental capacity and deprivation of liberty. The consultation is now closed. We expect to publish a final report with our recommendations and a draft Bill in 2016."
Latest revision as of 17:11, 23 February 2020
"On 7 July 2015 we opened a consultation on the law of mental capacity and deprivation of liberty. The consultation is now closed. We expect to publish a final report with our recommendations and a draft Bill in 2016."
- Law Society, 'Law Commission Consultation Paper: Mental Capacity and Deprivation of Liberty: Response' (5/11/15)†
- Law Commission, 'Mental Capacity and Deprivation of Liberty' (Law Com No 372, 13/3/17)†. This is the Law Commission's final report, which includes a draft Bill. Summaries and an impact assessment are also available on the Law Commission's consultation page.
- Andy McNicoll, 'Law Commission reveals Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards replacement' (Community Care, 13/3/17)†
- Gillian Weatherill, 'Introducing the "Liberty Protection Safeguards" - Latest on Reforming DoLS' (DAC Beachcroft, 13/3/17)†
