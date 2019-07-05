Difference between revisions of "LJ v Mercouris (2019) EWHC 1746 (QB)"
Litigation friend "The essential questions are: (1) Does Mr [J] lack capacity within the meaning of the Mental Capacity Act 2005. (2) Is the court satisfied that Mrs [J] satisfies the conditions in Rule 21.4 (3). This requirement is incorporated by Rule 21.6 (5). The main function of a litigation friend appears to be to carry on the litigation on behalf of the Claimant and in his best interests. However, part of the reasoning for imposing a requirement for a litigation friend appears also to be for the benefit of the other parties. This is not just so that there is a person answerable to the opposing party for costs."
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
Date: 5/7/19🔍
Court: High Court (Queen's Bench Division)🔍
Judge(s):
- Stewart🔍
Parties:
Citation number(s):
Published: 6/7/19 22:29
