Difference between revisions of "LJ v Mercouris (2019) EWHC 1746 (QB)"
 
Line 7: Line 7:
 
|Sentence=Litigation friend
 
|Sentence=Litigation friend
 
|Summary="The essential questions are: (1) Does Mr [J] lack capacity within the meaning of the Mental Capacity Act 2005. (2) Is the court satisfied that Mrs [J] satisfies the conditions in Rule 21.4 (3). This requirement is incorporated by Rule 21.6 (5). The main function of a litigation friend appears to be to carry on the litigation on behalf of the Claimant and in his best interests. However, part of the reasoning for imposing a requirement for a litigation friend appears also to be for the benefit of the other parties. This is not just so that there is a person answerable to the opposing party for costs."
 
|Summary="The essential questions are: (1) Does Mr [J] lack capacity within the meaning of the Mental Capacity Act 2005. (2) Is the court satisfied that Mrs [J] satisfies the conditions in Rule 21.4 (3). This requirement is incorporated by Rule 21.6 (5). The main function of a litigation friend appears to be to carry on the litigation on behalf of the Claimant and in his best interests. However, part of the reasoning for imposing a requirement for a litigation friend appears also to be for the benefit of the other parties. This is not just so that there is a person answerable to the opposing party for costs."
|Subject=Litigation capacity cases, Other capacity cases
+
|Subject=Litigation capacity cases, Litigation friend cases
 
|News=Yes
 
|News=Yes
 
|RSS pubdate=2019/07/06 10:25:38 PM
 
|RSS pubdate=2019/07/06 10:25:38 PM
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 08:36, 12 July 2020

Litigation friend "The essential questions are: (1) Does Mr [J] lack capacity within the meaning of the Mental Capacity Act 2005. (2) Is the court satisfied that Mrs [J] satisfies the conditions in Rule 21.4 (3). This requirement is incorporated by Rule 21.6 (5). The main function of a litigation friend appears to be to carry on the litigation on behalf of the Claimant and in his best interests. However, part of the reasoning for imposing a requirement for a litigation friend appears also to be for the benefit of the other parties. This is not just so that there is a person answerable to the opposing party for costs."

CASES DATABASE

Full judgment: BAILII

Subject(s):

  • Litigation capacity cases🔍
  • Litigation friend cases🔍

Date: 5/7/19🔍

Court: High Court (Queen's Bench Division)🔍

Judge(s):

Parties:

Citation number(s):

What links here:

Published: 6/7/19 22:29

Cached: 2020-07-12 08:36:57

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=LJ_v_Mercouris_(2019)_EWHC_1746_(QB)&oldid=42799"