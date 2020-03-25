Guidance about LAA contract terms This detailed guidance contains information under the following headings: (1) Your office; (2) Progressing Current Cases; (3) Potential New Clients; (4) Providing “Remote” Advice and Digital Signatures; (5) Means Assessment for Remote Advice; (6) Supervision; (7) Supervisor Absence; (8) Key Workers; (9) Speak to the LAA.

Note

Check the LAPG website for further updates. This document is dated 25/3/20 but incorrectly dated 26/3/20 in the footer.