Difference between revisions of "Kris Gledhill, Defending Mentally Disordered Persons (LAG 2012)"
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
 
|Type=Book
 
|Type=Book
Line 7: Line 6:
 
|Publisher=Legal Action Group
 
|Publisher=Legal Action Group
 
|Date=2012
 
|Date=2012
|Audience=Criminal lawyers
+
|Sentence=Criminal defence book
 
|ASIN=1903307287
 
|ASIN=1903307287
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 11:43, 5 March 2020

Criminal defence book


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Defending Mentally Disordered Persons

Edition: 1

Author: Gledhill, Kris🔍

Publisher Legal Action Group🔍

Date: 2012

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Kris_Gledhill,_Defending_Mentally_Disordered_Persons_(LAG_2012)&oldid=41080"