{{Resource
|Type=Book
|Publisher=Legal Action Group
|Date=2012
|ASIN=1903307287
}}
Latest revision as of 11:43, 5 March 2020
Criminal defence book
Type: Book🔍
Title: Defending Mentally Disordered Persons
Edition: 1
Author: Gledhill, Kris🔍
Publisher Legal Action Group🔍
Date: 2012
