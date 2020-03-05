Difference between revisions of "July 2018 chronology"

*04/07/18 (1): '''Appeal status information.''' The Supreme Court has granted PJ permission to appeal, but the case will not be heard with MM. Information provided by MM's solicitor, Donald Tiong of Bison Solicitors. See [[SSJ v MM; Welsh Ministers v PJ (2017) EWCA Civ 194, (2017) MHLO 16]]

