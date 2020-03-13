Difference between revisions of "Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 13/3/20)"

m (Jonathan moved page Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, March 2020) to [[Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 13/3/...)
 
Line 7: Line 7:
 
|Sentence=COP coronavirus guidance
 
|Sentence=COP coronavirus guidance
 
|Abstract=This guidance from the Vice President of the Court of Protection states that "visits should only be made to P where that is assessed as '''absolutely necessary'''", that "[a]lternative arrangements should always be considered first, such as telephone FaceTime and Skype conferencing", and that "[v]isits to care home are to be '''strongly discouraged'''" (emphasis in original). Judges should discuss any potential visits with the Regional Lead Judge, and keep informed of the advice on the judicial intranet which is reviewed daily.
 
|Abstract=This guidance from the Vice President of the Court of Protection states that "visits should only be made to P where that is assessed as '''absolutely necessary'''", that "[a]lternative arrangements should always be considered first, such as telephone FaceTime and Skype conferencing", and that "[v]isits to care home are to be '''strongly discouraged'''" (emphasis in original). Judges should discuss any potential visits with the Regional Lead Judge, and keep informed of the advice on the judicial intranet which is reviewed daily.
 +
|Detail===See also==
 +
*[[Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Additional Guidance for Judges and Practitioners arising from Covid-19' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 18/3/20)]]
 
|Saved=Yes
 
|Saved=Yes
 
|Download=2020-03 Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors.pdf
 
|Download=2020-03 Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors.pdf

Latest revision as of 00:09, 19 March 2020

COP coronavirus guidance This guidance from the Vice President of the Court of Protection states that "visits should only be made to P where that is assessed as absolutely necessary", that "[a]lternative arrangements should always be considered first, such as telephone FaceTime and Skype conferencing", and that "[v]isits to care home are to be strongly discouraged" (emphasis in original). Judges should discuss any potential visits with the Regional Lead Judge, and keep informed of the advice on the judicial intranet which is reviewed daily.

See also

RESOURCES DATABASE

Download: File

Type: Court guidance🔍

Title: Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors

Author: Hayden, Anthony🔍

Publication: Judiciary of England and Wales🔍

Date: 13/3/20🔍

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Judiciary_of_England_and_Wales,_%27Visits_to_P_by_Judges_and_Legal_Advisors%27_(The_Hon_Mr_Justice_Hayden,_13/3/20)&oldid=41320"