Difference between revisions of "Joseph, Application for Reconsideration by (2019) PBRA 43"
|
(Created page with "{{Case |Date=2019/10/22 |NCN=[2019] PBRA 43 |Court=Parole Board |Judges=Jeremy Roberts |Parties=Joseph, Secretary of State for Justice |Sentence=Reconsideration of Parole Boar...")
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
|Sentence=Reconsideration of Parole Board decision
|Sentence=Reconsideration of Parole Board decision
|Summary=''Unsuccessful application by prisoner with mental health background for reconsideration on basis of irrationality and procedural unfairness of Parole Board oral hearing panel's decision not to direct release on licence.''
|Summary=''Unsuccessful application by prisoner with mental health background for reconsideration on basis of irrationality and procedural unfairness of Parole Board oral hearing panel's decision not to direct release on licence.''
|+
|+
|Subject=Prison law cases
|Subject=Prison law cases
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/02/19 10:46:23 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/02/19 10:46:23 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 22:54, 19 February 2020
Reconsideration of Parole Board decision Unsuccessful application by prisoner with mental health background for reconsideration on basis of irrationality and procedural unfairness of Parole Board oral hearing panel's decision not to direct release on licence.
Note
Appeared on BAILII on 19/2/20.