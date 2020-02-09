Difference between revisions of "January 2020 chronology"
This page is automatically generated: it will only be complete at the end of the month. All monthly updates are available here: Archive of monthly updates.
See January 2020 update for a thematic summary of these changes.
- 30/01/20(1844): Case (Contingent/anticipatory declarations - MCA/inherent jurisdiction - Caesarean section). Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust v R [2020] EWCOP 4 — "All the treating clinicians agreed: R had capacity to make decisions as to her ante-natal and obstetric care; there was a substantial risk of a deterioration in R's mental health, such that she would likely lose capacity during labour; there was a risk to her physical health, in that she could require an urgent Caesarean section ('C-section') for the safe delivery of her baby but might resist."
