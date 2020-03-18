Difference between revisions of "James Goddard, 'Coronavirus: emergency legislation' (House of Lords Library, 18/3/20)"
*[[Coronavirus Act 2020]]
*[[Coronavirus Act 2020]]
*[[Parliament website, 'Coronavirus Bill 2019-21]]
*[[Parliament website, 'Coronavirus Bill 2019-21]]
Summary of legislation relating to coronavirus This article describes the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, the proposed Coronavirus Bill (which was introduced after the article's publication), and the Civil Contingencies Act 2004, and provides a list of further reading.
Title: Coronavirus: emergency legislation
Author: Goddard, James🔍
Publication: House of Lords Library🔍
Date: 18/3/20🔍
