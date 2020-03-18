|Abstract=This article describes the [[Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020]], the proposed Coronavirus Bill (which was introduced after the article's publication), and the [[Civil Contingencies Act 2004]], and provides a list of further reading.

