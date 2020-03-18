Difference between revisions of "James Goddard, 'Coronavirus: emergency legislation' (House of Lords Library, 18/3/20)"
Latest revision as of 16:57, 20 March 2020
Summary of legislation relating to coronavirus This article describes the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, the proposed Coronavirus Bill (which was introduced after the article's publication), and the Civil Contingencies Act 2004, and provides a list of further reading.
